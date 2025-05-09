Michael Clifford, Director of Casino Operations at Caesars Entertainment, to Appear at Casino Collectibles Show

Michael Clifford, Director of Casino Operations at Caesars Entertainment Hundreds of vintage gaming devices are on display at the CCA show.

Table games management expert is featured speaker, and will mingle with attendees June 12 at World’s Largest Casino Memorabilia Show

The CCA's annual show is the greatest single-location collection of iconic casino gaming artifacts and mementos and is a must-see event for anyone who is fascinated by casino and gambling history.” — Casino Collectibles Assocation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over thirty years ago Michael Clifford emigrated from Ireland to the USA and began his career in the casino industry as a dealer. Today he oversees the Table Game operations at Caesars Palace and Cromwell. He will kick off the non-profit Casino Collectibles Association ’s annual show sharing his experience with a free seminar on Thursday, June 12 at 8 am. Later that day at 11 am Clifford will be on hand to meet, greet, sign autographs and take selfies at the World’s Largest Casino Memorabilia Show, held at the South Point casino’s Exhibition Hall D.Michael Clifford’s gaming experience is impressive, both nationally and internationally. He spent nearly a decade in Macau SAR as Vice President of Table Games at MGM Macau and later as Senior Vice President – Casino Operations of Wynn Palace. Prior to joining Caesars Entertainment, he held senior gaming management positions at Resorts World and Fontainebleau, and a stint as Vice President of International Marketing at MGM Resorts International.About the ShowThe Casino Collectibles Association’s 32nd annual show runs June 12 -14, 2025. It is a must-see event for anybody who is fascinated by gaming history. The show features the greatest single-location collection of the iconic artifacts and mementos that bring casino history, and memories, to life. Many are symbols of past gaming grandeur that are gone or becoming rare; souvenirs from when the casinos wanted customers to pocket their branded keepsakes as reminders of a memorable experience. Things like gaming chips of all denominations, gaming tokens, dice, slot cards, playing cards, matchbooks, ashtrays, menus, dinnerware, swizzle sticks, casino photos, post cards, signs, table felt – just about anything a casino could put its name on. Over 50 worldwide dealers will be on hand to offer attendees the unique opportunity to examine, buy, sell, or trade casino collectibles.The exposition is the annual educational effort of the Casino Collectibles Association, a non-profit club with hundreds of members who passionately share the hobby of collecting and preserving the past. Show hours are June 12, 10 AM – 5 PM (admission $10), June 13, 9 AM – Noon (admission $5), and admission is free from Noon to 4 PM June 13 and 9 AM – 4 PM June 14. Admission is free every day for First Responders, Active Military and Casino Employees with appropriate ID.###ABOUT THE CASINO COLLECTIBLES ASSOCIATIONThe Casino Collectables Association, (CCA) is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) club devoted to the hobby of collecting casino memorabilia and preserving casino gaming history. The club is a resource for information and history of gaming artifacts and annually hosts the world’s largest casino collectibles show – this year June 12 -14 at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas. For more information, visit the club’s recently updated website at https://www.ccgtcc.com An educational project of the CCA, the Museum of Gaming History (MoGH) comprises an expanding series of fascinating casino memorabilia kiosk exhibits in Las Vegas located within The El Cortez and Plaza casinos, and the Mob and National Atomic Testing museums and Spinettis Gaming Supplies. It is also the home of the ChipGuide , an online catalog of over 334,000 collectible items from 32,000 casinos worldwide. MoGH plans are underway to expand public access to the club’s treasure trove of casino history.Editor’s note: The Casino Collectibles Association is the dba of the Casino Chip & Gaming Token Collectors Club.

