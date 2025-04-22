Famous Blackjack Cheater & Author to Appear at Casino Collectibles Show

Dustin Marks blackjack cheating demonstration Chips from thousands of casinos - legal and illegal - are on display.

Dustin Marks demonstrates how he cheated casinos for millions in the 1980s at the World’s Largest Casino Collectibles Show this June in Las Vegas

The CCA's annual show is the greatest single-location collection of iconic casino gaming artifacts and mementos and is a must-see event for anyone who is fascinated by casino and gambling history.” — Casino Collectibles Assocation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 38 years ago, Dustin Marks dealt blackjack and cheated the casinos out of millions of dollars – and never got caught. Today the casino consultant and book author demonstrates how he ripped-off casinos in the days before shuffling machines and card shoes. Marks will perform his successful blackjack swindling moves, undetectable sleight of hand actions and share his stranger-than-truth stories to delight those attending the World’s Largest Casino Collectibles Show. He will have two live demonstrations at the Casino Collectibles Association ’s 32nd annual show on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at South Point Casino in Las Vegas. The presentations are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and again from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The show is open to the public, and admission to the show is free on this day.Back when blackjack was only dealt by hand, Dustin Marks was a blackjack dealer at several well-known casinos in Las Vegas. He decided to turn card manipulation and misdirection he mastered as a magician into a more lucrative pursuit and became one the most successful blackjack cheaters in history. For four years he and his partners carried out schemes netting as much as $150,000 a night. Then Marks did the smart thing – he retired early to enjoy his financial success. To share his experiences, Marks has written several well-known books, including Cheating at Blackjack and Cheating at Blackjack Squared. He also consults with casinos on protecting the game of blackjack.About the ShowThe Casino Collectibles Association’s 32nd annual show runs June 12 -14, 2025. It is a must-see event for anybody who is fascinated by gaming history. The show features the greatest single-location collection of the iconic artifacts and mementos that bring casino history, and memories, to life. Many are symbols of past gaming grandeur that are gone or becoming rare; souvenirs from when the casinos wanted customers to pocket their branded keepsakes as reminders of a memorable experience. Things like gaming chips of all denominations, gaming tokens, dice, slot cards, playing cards, matchbooks, ashtrays, menus, dinnerware, swizzle sticks, casino photos, post cards, signs, table felt – just about anything a casino could put its name on. Over 50 worldwide dealers will be on hand to offer attendees the unique opportunity to examine, buy, sell, or trade casino collectibles.The exposition is the annual educational effort of the Casino Collectibles Association, a non-profit club with hundreds of members who passionately share the hobby of collecting and preserving the past. Show hours are June 12, 10 AM – 5 PM (admission $10), June 13, 9 AM – Noon (admission $5), and admission is free from Noon to 4 PM June 13 and from 9 AM until 4 PM on June 14. Admission is free every day for First Responders, Active Military and Casino Employees with appropriate ID.ABOUT THE CASINO COLLECTIBLES ASSOCIATIONThe Casino Collectables Association, (CCA) is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) club devoted to the hobby of collecting casino memorabilia and preserving casino gaming history. The club is a resource for information and history of gaming artifacts and annually hosts the world’s largest casino collectibles show – this year June 12 -14 at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas. For more information, visit the club’s recently updated website at https://www.ccgtcc.com An educational project of the CCA, the Museum of Gaming History (MoGH) comprises an expanding series of fascinating casino memorabilia kiosk exhibits in Las Vegas located within The El Cortez and Plaza casinos, and the Mob and National Atomic Testing museums and Spinettis Gaming Supplies. It is also the home of the ChipGuide , an online catalog of over 334,000 collectible items from 32,000 casinos worldwide. MoGH plans are underway to expand public access to the club’s treasure trove of casino history.Editor’s note: The Casino Collectibles Association is the dba of the Casino Chip & Gaming Token Collectors Club.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.