Drunk Mom Reviews Marks Milestone With Season 5 Premiere

SAG scripted comedy series returns to YouTube under the direction of actress Anne Stedman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The scripted comedy series Drunk Mom Reviews, created by actress Anne Stedman , has launched its fifth season on YouTube. The show, which blends lifestyle reviews with a comedic twist, is produced under the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and continues to build its following with each new installment.Originally debuting in 2021, Drunk Mom Reviews features Stedman reviewing a range of everyday products while humorously portraying varying levels of inebriation. With a format that combines performance, satire and scripted storytelling, the series has carved out a unique niche in digital entertainment.“We are absolutely thrilled to be starting Season 5 of Drunk Mom Reviews for YouTube,” said Stedman. “It is a scripted comedy series where I review everyday products I love—with a little twist: I’m drunk.”The show has garnered attention for its production quality and relatability, showcasing Stedman’s comedic timing and creative voice honed over two decades in the entertainment industry. Each episode is structured around a central product theme and includes scripted improvisation, visual gags and recurring characters, adding to the show’s appeal.Drunk Mom Reviews has developed a loyal subscriber base over the past four seasons, and the latest installment continues to reflect the evolving nature of creator-driven digital programming. The new season includes expanded production elements and continued collaboration with SAG professionals.Stedman, known for her work in film, television and digital media, has worked with many stars such as Maya Rudolph, Clint Eastwood, Ethan Hawke and Sofia Vergara to name a few. Stedman also maintains a presence on IMDb and social platforms where she shares behind-the-scenes insights and project updates.The complete fifth season of Drunk Mom Reviews is now available for streaming on YouTube

