Spandex Urges Businesses in the Intermountain West to Prepare Signage for Summer Heat and UV Exposure

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer approaching, Spandex is advising business owners across the Intermountain West to inspect and update their signage before the season's intense heat and ultraviolet (UV) exposure take their toll. Without timely maintenance, sun-damaged signs can reduce curb appeal, compromise visibility, and ultimately affect customer impressions.

“Many businesses don’t realize how quickly intense summer sun can degrade signage,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager at Spandex. “Our region sees some of the highest UV levels in the country, and it takes a toll on materials that aren’t properly protected.”

UV Exposure: A Silent Brand Killer

The Intermountain West’s dry climate and high elevations amplify the effects of solar radiation, weakening inks, adhesives, and substrates. Surface temperatures on signage materials can exceed 150°F during peak summer, leading to fading, warping, curling, and cracking.

Color durability matters:

- Bright reds, oranges, and yellows are most vulnerable to fading.

- Darker hues like black and blue retain color longer but absorb more heat.

- Without UV protection, common materials like coroplast or basic vinyl banners often degrade in less than a year.

High-performance signage—such as UV-laminated cast vinyl or coated aluminum—can offer a lifespan of 5 to 10 years when properly installed and maintained.

Five Smart Steps to Weather-Ready Signage

Spandex recommends that businesses take the following steps to protect their signage investment:

1) Inspect signage now for cracking, fading, or peeling.

2) Plan a replacement cycle every 2–5 years depending on location and exposure.

3) Apply UV laminates to minimize damage and extend service life.

4) Choose strategic placement—north or east-facing signs last longer.

5) Consult a signage expert to select the right materials for harsh summer conditions.

“Your signage is one of the first things customers see,” added Wiscombe. “Making smart decisions about materials and maintenance not only preserves appearance—it protects your brand.”

Spandex offers a full range of weather-ready signage solutions designed to withstand the extremes of summer while maintaining vibrant visual impact.

About Spandex

Spandex is a premier US supplier known for its comprehensive support to professionals in screen printing, digital printing, and sign making. With a history rich in providing essential materials and tools, Spandex boasts an expansive inventory that includes over 10,000 items ranging from advanced vinyl and inks to neon signs, plastic sheets, and transformative digital printing technologies.

Our facilities also host educational classes that cover a variety of subjects from basic application techniques to advanced digital technology use, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of industry advancements. We uphold a legacy of problem-solving, rooted in our founder Art Mendenhall’s vision of being "in business to solve people's problems," a principle that continues to guide our operations.

Dedicated to superior customer service, Spandex offers daily delivery services, exceptional technical support, and the assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our commitment extends beyond just supplying products; we aim to empower our clients by keeping them informed about the latest industry technology and market trends.

For more detailed information on our products, services, and educational offerings, or to explore how we can help enhance your projects, please visit www.spandex.us, email info.us@spandex.com, or call 801-262-6451.

