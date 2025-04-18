Springtime Spike in Persistent Coughs Tied to Utah County's Dry Air and Inversions

Boost your immune system!

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the seasons shift, many Utah County residents are surprised to find themselves still battling a lingering, dry cough. Known colloquially as the "Utah Cough," this stubborn symptom is more than a seasonal nuisance. According to Dr. Robert Durrans, lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice, it’s a health signal residents shouldn't ignore.

"The Utah Cough is not just a myth," says Dr. Durrans. "It’s a real response to the unique air quality and climate conditions we deal with here, especially in Utah County."

Utah's notoriously dry air, combined with springtime weather inversions and rising allergens, can irritate respiratory passages and prolong recovery from viral infections. Inversions trap pollutants close to the ground, and when paired with seasonal allergens and residual viruses like RSV, COVID-19, or influenza, they create a perfect storm for chronic coughing.

"The most common scenario we see is a cough that lingers for 3-4 weeks or more, often after a cold," Dr. Durrans explains. "While many people want to wait it out, we encourage them to come in if the cough isn’t improving."

Dry, unproductive coughing that worsens at night, disrupts sleep, or is paired with chest discomfort, shortness of breath, or a history of asthma or allergies should prompt a clinical visit. Early treatment can prevent further complications and offer much-needed relief.

When patients come in with persistent coughs, Mountain Peaks Family Practice conducts a thorough evaluation, which may include lung function tests, chest X-rays, allergy testing, and viral panels to pinpoint the cause. Treatment varies by diagnosis but may involve humidifiers, hydration, antihistamines, inhalers, or lifestyle changes like avoiding outdoor activity on high-pollution days.

"Sometimes we think of cough as a nuisance, but in reality, it’s your body telling you something," says Dr. Durrans. "The key is listening before it gets worse."

Mountain Peaks Family Practice encourages residents to be proactive this spring. Simple steps like using a HEPA air purifier, staying indoors on red air quality days, managing seasonal allergies, and keeping hydrated can all reduce risk.

"Every year, we help hundreds of patients in our community deal with the Utah Cough and other seasonal challenges," Dr. Durrans adds. "Our goal is not only to treat symptoms but to uncover the root cause and offer lasting relief."

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Located in the heart of Utah Valley, Mountain Peaks Family Practice has become a cornerstone of community health by providing exceptional healthcare services for many years. From its modest beginnings, the practice has grown into a premier family healthcare provider, offering a comprehensive array of services tailored to meet the needs of individuals and families at all life stages.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice understands that excellent healthcare is built on a foundation of expertly trained and compassionate medical professionals. The team comprises dedicated medical professionals and support staff committed to delivering personalized care with professionalism and warmth. They pride themselves on creating an environment where patients feel valued and understood.

The services at Mountain Peaks Family Practice are designed to address a broad spectrum of medical needs, ensuring accessible and continuous care for the community. Whether it's preventive care, acute treatment, or chronic disease management, the goal is to offer solutions that promote long-term health and well-being.

Discover more about how the team is ready to serve you and your family by visiting http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

