Mending Stars Steps Into the Spotlight with Breakout Single 'Out of Office'

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mending Stars , the genre-blending pop project from artist Darren Sessions, takes a major leap forward with the release of Out of Office - a modern pop anthem for anyone who’s tired, burnt out, and in desperate need of a reset.Out of Office was born from burnout - that bone-deep exhaustion where even resting feels like work. Written during a time when everything felt heavy, the track channels the quiet desperation of wanting to unplug but not knowing how. With lines drawn from real-life thoughts like “I’m burnt out,” “I don’t know how to recharge,” and “Is this what life’s meant to be?” - the song speaks to the emotional weight so many are silently carrying. Clean, bright, and deceptively upbeat, Out of Office turns that struggle into a moment of escape.“I wrote Out of Office as a reminder that taking care of your peace isn’t selfish - it’s survival,” says Darren.“Sometimes you have to unplug just to remember who you are again.”Since its release, Out of Office has quickly become the most popular track in the Mending Stars catalog. The single gained strong momentum even before launch, with support from playlist curators, music journalists, and early media coverage - all pointing to the song’s clarity, relatability, and polished pop execution.The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.ABOUT MENDING STARSMending Stars is a genre-blending pop project focused on emotionally rich storytelling. With a catalog of over 200 songs written across more than a decade, Darren Sessions creates music rooted in real experience - no posturing, just honest lyrics and clean production.To help bring the vision to life, he’s collaborated with Platinum-award-winning producers and vocalists, adding polish to deeply personal songs without losing their raw emotional core.Mending Stars makes songs for the overthinkers, the feelers, and the late-night drivers - relatable pop that hits where it loves, where it hurts, and where it heals.Stream “Out of Office” from your favorite music service: https://mendingstars.lnk.to/out-of-ofﬁce Connect with Mending Stars:Website: https://mendingstars.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/mendingstars Twitter: https://twitter.com/mendingstars Facebook: https://facebook.com/mendingstars YouTube: https://youtube.com/@mendingstars TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mendingstars

