Brenda O’Brien Team - Top-Ranked Local real estate agents in Oro Valley, AZ gives back to the community

Long Realty Cares

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenda, a top real estate agent in Oro Valley, AZ , is a compassionate soul with an unshakable belief in the power of giving back to the community where she lives and works. Especially focused on the well-being of children, beloved pets, the flourishing arts scene and the like, Brenda is passionate in supporting various clubs & organizations in Oro Valley, AZ. Most recently she contributed funds to artwork displayed at Sun City Oro Valley, friends of Pusch Ridge Golf for the El Conquistador Resort Patio Homes Community, Long Loves Literature, providing books to school classrooms and Warehouse Arts Management Organization (WAMO) to preserve, protect and promote the Tucson Historic Warehouse Arts District.In fact, a portion of Brenda's commission on every real estate transaction is donated back to the community through the "Long Realty Cares Foundation". The Long Realty Cares Foundation provides a venue for individuals to collectively enhance the quality of life in Arizona. More than 3.5 million dollars in support has been donated to over 200 different non-profit organizations in the communities where we live and work.About Brenda O'Brien: Brenda O'Brien, a Real Estate Agent in Oro Valley , is a highly respected real estate professional with over 30 years of experience in the Tucson, Arizona real estate market. Known for her exceptional service, expertise, and commitment to her clients, Brenda has consistently ranked among the top real estate agents in the area. Her track record of success and dedication to helping clients achieve their real estate goals make her a trusted name in Tucson's real estate community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.