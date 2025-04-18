WITCHES IN RECOVERY FIND STRENGTH IN COMMUNITY THROUGH WEEKLY RECOVERY CIRCLES

Weekly Recovery Circles Recovery Coven Membership Use the QR Code to Download the Sober Witch Life Mobile App for Free

NEWLY EXPANDED CIRCLES OFFER SPIRITUAL SUPPORT FOR RECOVERY-ALIGNED WITCHES

When I asked what they wanted next, they didn’t say a class or ritual—they said another circle. They wanted more connection. That’s how I knew this work was truly needed.” — Sunshine Witchski

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Recovery Coven continues to host its Weekly Recovery Circles every Monday at 7 PM Eastern Time, with a new daytime option beginning in June: Fridays at 11 AM Eastern. Held virtually through Zoom and accessible via the Sober Witch Life Mobile App, these circles are intended to support individuals in recovery who identify with witchcraft, earth-based spirituality, or personal spiritual practices outside mainstream frameworks.

Each session is guided by tarot and includes journaling inspired by shadow work, along with the option to share personal insights or simply observe. Once a month, a guest speaker joins to offer a lived perspective on spiritual recovery. The circles are designed to provide space for reflection, emotional regulation, and community connection rooted in individual spiritual values.

ADDRESSING AN UNDERSERVED COMMUNITY

Many individuals in recovery describe difficulty finding inclusive and spiritually affirming support systems. For those practicing witchcraft or identifying as witches, traditional recovery spaces can feel inaccessible or misaligned with their core beliefs. The Recovery Coven was created to meet that need by offering a spiritually grounded model of recovery that centers sovereignty, intuition, and ritual.

“Recovery can feel isolating when your spirituality isn’t recognized or understood,” said Sunshine Witchski, founder of the Recovery Coven and creator of the Sober Witch Life Mobile App. “These circles are a way to bring that part of you into the conversation, instead of leaving it at the door.”

AN ALTERNATIVE APPROACH TO RECOVERY SUPPORT

The Weekly Recovery Circles differ from traditional support groups in several ways. There is no fixed curriculum, no spiritual doctrine, and no obligation to speak. Instead, each session is guided intuitively based on the group’s energy and the tarot card drawn at the start. The structure is intended to foster safety, reflection, and personal insight rather than uniform participation.

In contrast to rigid systems, the circles emphasize fluidity and personal agency. Individuals may attend silently or share reflections, and each week brings a different experience. One recent session was guided by the Knight of Wands tarot card—symbolizing bold action, transformation, and recovery momentum. Participants explored the card’s message through journaling prompts and a guided ritual that emphasized sacred movement, emotional grounding, and intention-setting. Astrological transits—including Sun conjunct Chiron and Mars trine Neptune—were also woven into the discussion.

The session included a ritual titled “Ignite the Flame, Heal the Path,” inviting participants to work with candle magick, grounding stones, and water as symbolic elements. Prompts such as “What am I here to do with this fire inside me?” invited deep reflection on sobriety, purpose, and energetic alignment.

COMMUNITY-GUIDED EXPANSION

Earlier this year, Sunshine polled the Recovery Coven community to understand what additional support they wanted. The most frequent request was for a second Recovery Circle during the day, specifically to accommodate parents, caregivers, and those with evening responsibilities.

The upcoming Friday morning circle was developed in direct response to this feedback. While Monday circles remain free and open to the public, the Friday sessions will be included as part of the Sober Witch Life Recovery Coven’s membership.

CONSISTENT PARTICIPATION AND GROWTH

Since the beginning of 2025, the circles have seen consistent engagement with an average of eight attendees per session. According to facilitators, new participants join nearly every week, with many attending intermittently based on their schedule and needs. The Sober Witch Life Mobile App, which hosts circle access and other resources, currently has over 300 active users.

One participant shared, “This is the first space where I’ve felt comfortable bringing my whole self—my sobriety and my spiritual path—without explanation. Just being in the circle reminds me that I’m not alone in this.”

SUPPORTING MULTIPLE FORMS OF RECOVERY

The Recovery Coven uses a broad and inclusive definition of recovery. Participants may be navigating sobriety from substances, codependency, disordered behaviors, burnout, or spiritual disconnection. All are welcomed into the space without expectation, pressure, or performance.

By integrating practices such as tarot, astrology, journaling, and intuitive ritual, the circles support multiple layers of healing. They offer tools for emotional regulation, alignment with personal values, and opportunities for reconnection with spirit and self.

FOUNDER BACKGROUND

Sunshine Witchski is a certified Reiki Master Teacher with over 5 years of sobriety. She is also the author of a forthcoming book on witchcraft and recovery, and has spent more than four years teaching spiritual practices rooted in self-inquiry and empowerment. Through the Recovery Coven and the Sober Witch Life Mobile App, she continues to build accessible spiritual recovery programs for individuals seeking alignment outside traditional frameworks.

HOW TO ACCESS THE WEEKLY RECOVERY CIRCLES

The Weekly Recovery Circles are available through the Sober Witch Life Mobile App, downloadable on both Android and iOS devices. Monday sessions are free and open to all. Friday sessions, beginning in June, are part of the Sober Witch Life membership, which also includes access to a spiritual resource library, live events, and additional witch’s recovery tools.

Further information about the Recovery Coven, Weekly Recovery Circles, and the broader vision of spiritually aligned recovery can be found at www.illuminateunschool.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.