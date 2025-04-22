This Earth Day, Meatable Joins Forces with Global Changemakers to Help Build a More Sustainable Food Future

Real Meat. Real Science. Real Solutions. Danielle Nierenberg (right), co-founder of Food Tank, spoke at a recent event hosted by Meatable, highlighting the importance of collaboration in addressing global climate and hunger crises.

Meatable is dedicated to supporting three mission-driven organizations: Food Tank, The United Nations Global Compact, and The Hunger Project.

As a company dedicated to transforming the global food system, we recognize that real progress requires collaboration, not competition.” — Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Earth Day 2025, Meatable, a leader in cultivated meat technology, is proud to announce its support of three mission-driven organizations: Food Tank, The United Nations Global Compact, and The Hunger Project. This commitment is part of Meatable’s broader effort to drive real, positive change in how the world produces and consumes food.

With the global population projected to surpass 10 billion by 2050, the urgency to develop sustainable food systems has never been greater. The demand for protein continues to grow, but traditional livestock farming requires vast amounts of land, water and energy, contributing significantly to greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation. If we continue down this path, feeding the world will come at an unbearable environmental cost. Cultivated meat can be part of the solution, offering a way to produce real meat with a fraction of the negative impact. But much more work is needed to preserve our planet for future generations.

“As a company dedicated to transforming the global food system, we recognize that real progress requires collaboration, not competition,” said Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable. “By supporting these respected organizations, we’re not only showing our commitment to impact—we’re investing in a shared vision of a food system that feeds everyone, fairly and sustainably.”

Food Tank bridges domestic and global food issues and highlights how hunger, malnutrition, the climate crisis and other problems can be solved by more research and investment in sustainable agriculture and food systems. They focus on initiatives already at work that need more attention, more research and ultimately more funding to be replicated and scaled.

The organization’s co-founder Danielle Nierenberg recently spoke at an event hosted by Meatable and shared: “In my world, for so long when you looked at the sustainable agriculture movement, technology was a bad word, and I think that’s really changing. We’re seeing this thread that innovation and technology can be a big part of the solution, not the only solution. We don’t want tech to solve everything because it can’t, but it can certainly be an ingredient in creating a more sustainable, equitable, just and fair food system.”

Meatable agrees, and hopes to be one ingredient in that solution. The company recently joined the United Nations Global Compact, which calls companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles on environment, human rights and labor and actively contribute to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

At a more grassroots level, Meatable is also supporting The Hunger Project, a global nonprofit committed to ending world hunger by partnering with communities to achieve their own visions of a sustainable future free from hunger and poverty. They focus on building self-reliance at the grassroots level, working with women as key change agents and forming effective partnerships with local governments to create a lasting impact.

Meatable’s Earth Day commitments reflect more than a gesture—they underscore the company’s belief that lasting impact requires collective action, global collaboration across industries, including the meat industry, and continued innovation.

To learn more about Earth Day and how to get involved, visit www.earthday.org. For more on Meatable’s mission and technology, visit www.meatable.com.

Meatable is leading the charge in revolutionizing how the meat industry sources and produces meat. It operates as a vendor-partner to the meat industry and provides the science and technology to sustainably produce affordable, great-tasting, real meat at scale. Meatable’s cultivated meat technology is designed to complement and integrate into the existing traditional meat industry’s supply chains, offering opportunities for partnerships that strengthen the entire system. Meatable aims to satisfy the world’s appetite for meat without harming animals, people or the environment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.