TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025: The Premier Forex Networking & Business Matchmaking Event

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustFinance Business 2025 , the premier B2B matchmaking event for the Forex industry, is set to take place on May 9, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. This highly anticipated gathering will bring together top Forex brokers, fintech innovators, liquidity providers, payment solutions, and trading technology providers, offering unparalleled opportunities for strategic partnerships and business growth.Hosted by TrustFinance , this event is designed to foster collaboration between brokers and service providers, helping them navigate the evolving landscape of financial technology, regulation, and market expansion.Huawei Cloud, a global leader in telecommunications and smart connectivity solutions, joins as an official event partner and will deliver a keynote session titled “Infrastructure of Trust: Scaling Forex Through Smart Connectivity” – A deep dive into how cutting-edge infrastructure is revolutionizing Forex operations.Additionally, IUX, a leading brokerage firm, will tackle key industry challenges and opportunities in another must-attend keynote session “The Future of Forex: Challenges, Opportunities, and the Role of Strategic Partnerships”A Premium Lineup of Sponsors and PartnersTrustFinance Business 2025 is backed by leading sponsors and top-tier brokers, reinforcing its position as a must-attend event for the Forex industry. The event will feature:- Huawei Cloud – Official Event Partner & Keynote Speaker- IUX – Keynote Speaker & Business Matchmaking Participant- RoboForex – Leading brokers engaging in exclusive business matchmaking sessionsAdditionally, more top brokers—including DooPrime, PuPrime, Lirunex, and GTCFX—along with a growing roster of service providers, are expected to join in the coming weeks. Their participation will further elevate the event’s scale and enhance the opportunities for high-impact business matchmaking and strategic partnerships.What to Expect at TrustFinance Business 2025?✔️ Exclusive Business Matchmaking – Pre-arranged meetings with decision-makers from top-tier Forex brokers. Connect with the right people and drive your business forward.✔️ Pitching Opportunities – Service providers will pitch their solutions live on stage to a panel of top Forex brokers. Brokers will select the service providers they’re most interested in, leading to pre-arranged follow-up meetings for potential business partnerships.✔️ High-Impact Networking – Connect with industry leaders in fintech, payments, liquidity, and trading technology.✔️ Expert-Led Discussions – Gain insights into Forex trends, market developments, and technology advancements.✔️ Sponsorship & Exhibition Opportunities – Elevate brand visibility and forge long-term partnerships.✔️ General & VIP Ticket Options – Access world-class networking, seminars, and exclusive VIP experiences.Official Media PartnersTrustFinance Business 2025 is proud to collaborate with leading industry media partners such as TradingBeasts, FORBINO, Traderbobo, The Thaiger, IamForexTrader, EaForexCenter, FXhanuman and more. These partnerships help amplify the event’s reach, ensuring broad media coverage and exclusive insights from some of the most trusted voices in the finance and trading world.Join the Movement Driving Forex InnovationWith a carefully curated agenda designed to accelerate business growth and foster meaningful industry connections, TrustFinance Business 2025 is the go-to event for companies looking to thrive in the Forex sector.📅 Event Date: May 9, 2025📍 Location: Bangkok, Thailand🔗 For tickets, sponsorship, and event details, visit: www.trustfinance.com/events For media inquiries, sponsorship details, or partnership opportunities, please contact event@trustfinance.com

