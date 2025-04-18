Market Research Center Now Offering New Report : Global Cold Laser Therapy Market Forecast 2025–2032

Global Cold Laser Therapy Market

The global cold laser therapy market is set to reach USD 187.1 million by 2032, driven by rising chronic pain cases, innovation, and home-use device adoption.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cold laser therapy market is expected to reach USD 130.8 million by 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, reaching USD 187.1 million by 2032.Growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic pain, musculoskeletal disorders, and sports injuries, along with increasing demand for non-invasive, drug-free treatment solutions.The 2023 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) reported that 24.3% of U.S. adults experience chronic pain, and 8.5% suffer from high-impact chronic pain limiting daily activities.This widespread condition imposes an enormous economic burden, with related U.S. healthcare costs estimated between $565 billion and $635 billion annually, according to NCBI and PMC.To address this, technological advancements such as multi-wavelength laser systems and home-use cold laser devices are improving treatment accessibility, affordability, and effectiveness.Cold laser therapy, also known as low-level laser therapy (LLLT), is a non-invasive medical treatment that uses low-intensity laser light to stimulate healing. Unlike high-intensity surgical lasers, cold lasers do not generate heat or damage tissue. Instead, they promote cellular regeneration, reduce inflammation, and relieve pain by enhancing mitochondrial activity within cells. Commonly used for pain management, wound healing, and musculoskeletal therapy, cold laser therapy offers a drug-free, painless alternative for treating chronic conditions and acute injuries across a range of medical and rehabilitation settings.Key Market Drivers Growing Prevalence of Chronic PainRising cases of chronic pain and musculoskeletal disorders are fueling the demand for non-invasive treatment alternatives like cold laser therapy. Technological InnovationsAdvances in continuous laser devices, portable handheld systems, and multi-wavelength technologies are expanding treatment options for clinical and consumer markets. Consumer Shift to Home TherapiesThe availability of FDA-cleared home-use devices, such as Erchonia’s EVRL and the iRestore laser, is promoting self-managed, convenient therapy options, thereby creating new revenue streams for manufacturers.Market ChallengesWhile promising, cold laser therapy adoption faces significant competition from traditional treatment modalities such as: Physical therapy Ultrasound therapy Shockwave therapy Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injectionsThese alternatives are often favored due to more extensive clinical validation, insurance reimbursement advantages, and established familiarity among healthcare professionals.Key Opportunities Expansion of Home-Use DevicesIncreasing consumer preference for convenient, non-invasive therapy is driving robust growth of compact, handheld cold laser devices.This trend broadens market accessibility beyond clinical environments and opens new opportunities in personal healthcare markets.Market InsightsProduct Type Trends Continuous Laser Devices are forecasted to dominate the product segment by 2025, accounting for approximately 55.6% of the market.Their steady energy delivery enables deep tissue penetration and precise dosage control, making them highly favored by healthcare professionals. The FX 635 Laser from Erchonia Corporation, FDA-cleared for chronic low back and heel pain, exemplifies the advantages of continuous laser technology in reducing inflammation and stimulating cellular repair.Modality Trends Handheld Devices are projected to capture around 59.3% market share by 2025.Their portability, ease of use, and ability to deliver localized treatments make them increasingly popular among both clinics and home users.Devices such as the TerraQuant Pro by Multi Radiance Medical illustrate the strong demand for adaptable, user-friendly cold laser solutions.Regional Market OverviewNorth America is anticipated to account for 43.3% of the global cold laser therapy market by 2025.Growth is driven by: Regulatory approvals (e.g., FDA clearance of Acclaro Corporation’s UltraClear™ system) Increased clinical adoption in chronic pain management Technological advancements in handheld and multi-wavelength laser systemsEurope is forecasted to secure 23.3% of market share by 2025.Key factors include: Enforcement of EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR), ensuring high safety and efficacy standards Clinical validation of cold laser therapy for applications such as post-endodontic pain management Strong adoption in physiotherapy clinics, sports medicine centers, and hospitals, particularly in Germany, France, and the U.K.The East Asia market is expected to attain an 18.5% share, led by China and India.Major developments include: Formation of the Chinese Association for Laser in Medicine and Surgery (CALMS) in 2024 Innovation in Class 4 laser therapy technologies for pain relief and rehabilitation showcased at major medical exhibitionsLatin America is seeing growing adoption of cold laser therapy for applications such as: Tissue regeneration Mitochondrial energy production Circulation improvement Tinnitus treatmentMexico, Brazil, and Argentina are leading the regional expansion, with research highlighting LLLT’s anti-inflammatory and regenerative benefits.The cold laser therapy market is set for stable, consistent growth through 2032, driven by rising chronic pain management needs, technological advancements, and growing consumer acceptance of home-use devices.While competition from traditional therapies remains, the advantages of cold laser therapy — including non-invasiveness, reduced inflammation, and enhanced tissue repair — position it as a critical solution in the future of pain management and rehabilitation worldwide.[For more details about this report][About Market Research Center]Market Research Center Corporation is a global market research and consulting firm headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Since its establishment in 2016, the company has been dedicated to providing high-quality market research reports and offering customized research services tailored to clients’ specific needs. Market Research Center supports a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer goods, serving listed companies, research institutions, and multinational enterprises worldwide. Leveraging a strong network of domestic and international research partners, the company delivers accurate, timely, and actionable insights to help organizations make informed strategic decisions. Market Research Center is committed to facilitating global business growth through reliable and comprehensive market intelligence.• Company & Reports Sales Site --> https://www.marketresearch.co.jp • Custom Research Service Site --> https://www.mrcenter.jp

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.