Brooke Thomas’ New Book Activate Your Impact Achieves Best-Seller Status on Amazon Following Global Launch

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Activate Your Impact : Living a Life of Purpose, Influence & Faith A Guide to Living Out Loud in Business, Life and Faith, the latest release from speaker, entrepreneur, and faith-driven business leader Brooke Thomas , has officially reached best-seller status on Amazon.com. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book launched globally and quickly resonated with readers seeking a values-based approach to purpose, leadership, and personal growth.Combining practical wisdom with spiritual insight, "Activate Your Impact Impact" offers a framework of twelve “activations” designed to help readers transition from fear and uncertainty to purpose and clarity. Drawing from her experience in business leadership and personal development, Thomas provides an accessible guide that connects faith with high-impact action.The book’s momentum reflects a rising demand for leadership tools that blend spiritual grounding with practical strategy. Within days of its release, Activate Your Impact climbed to the top of multiple Amazon best-seller categories. This milestone underscores both the message and its resonance with readers from diverse industries and backgrounds.In a recent statement, Thomas shared, “I wrote this book to support individuals who feel called to live with greater intention but don’t always know where to begin. It’s about activating what’s already within—through faith, obedience, and bold action.”The book provides readers with what Thomas refers to as “faith-fueled activators”—core principles to guide decision-making, business building, and personal breakthrough. Each activation is rooted in biblical truths and paired with real-world application, making the book a resource for spiritual encouragement and strategic development.In Activate Your Impact, Thomas invites readers to consider a new model of success—one that prioritizes legacy, integrity, and transformation. The book includes personal anecdotes, scriptural insight, and actionable steps that reflect Thomas’s own journey of overcoming adversity and building a mission-led business.Brooke is widely recognized as the founder of Live Out Loud, a global community and platform designed to help women thrive in business and life. Through her coaching, speaking engagements, and media presence, she has established herself as a trusted voice in the areas of purpose-led entrepreneurship and faith-driven leadership.To learn more about Brooke Thomas and Activate Your Impact, please visit www.brookethomas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.