Colle AI Adds Versatility Across Chains to Support Long-Term NFT Growth

Ensuring the integrity of digital art through AI-powered certification and innovation.

Platform upgrades strengthen adaptability and asset control to meet growing creator demand for flexible multichain solutions

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-driven NFT platform, has introduced platform-wide upgrades that enhance multichain versatility, allowing users to create, manage, and scale NFT collections with greater ease across supported blockchains. These changes are part of Colle AI’s long-term strategy to fuel NFT growth through user-centric flexibility and automation.The platform now supports more dynamic contract structures, allowing creators to define flexible minting rules, asset behaviors, and routing logic. These capabilities work in tandem with Colle AI’s AI tools, which automatically optimize output for Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Bitcoin, and XRP.Colle AI also refined its asset management layer, giving creators better control over metadata, chain selection, and asset interactions—all from a single dashboard. These enhancements allow users to future-proof their projects while meeting the needs of various audiences and marketplaces.With these upgrades, Colle AI continues to position itself as a foundational tool for scalable, intelligent NFT development that adapts to the evolving demands of creators, developers, and brands building in Web3.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

