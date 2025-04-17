Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on April 17, 2025, declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on June 2, 2025, to common share record holders as of May 5, 2025.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 160 funeral homes in 25 states and 28 cemeteries in 10 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com .

