Dime Announces Plans to Enter Lakewood, New Jersey

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to expand into Lakewood, New Jersey.

A location for a full-service, free-standing branch has been identified. Management expects construction of the branch to take place in the second half of 2025, simultaneous with the regulatory approval process. The current plan is for a branch opening in early 2026.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and CEO, commented, "Our planned expansion into Lakewood builds upon and solidifies Dime's long-standing familiarity and commitment to the Orthodox Jewish community. It continues the tremendous growth of our Private and Commercial Bank and will allow us to service clients with operations in the area."

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.

