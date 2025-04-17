Submit Release
eXp World Holdings to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on May 6, 2025

Management to discuss first quarter 2025 results and host investor Q&A at virtual event

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. 

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by:

  • Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings
  • Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty
  • Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty
  • Jesse Hill, Interim Chief Financial Officer, eXp World Holdings

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com.

First Quarter 2025 Investor Q&A 
Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET 
Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings 
Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events 

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 26 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com.

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com

Media Relations Contact:
eXp World Holdings, Inc.
mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Denise Garcia
investors@expworldholdings.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85e37e5e-0a65-4624-a2e4-5ac53e67f306


Primary Logo

