Surplus Network Launches Tailored Surplus Liquidation Services for the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surplus Network, a leading provider of AI-powered surplus asset recovery solutions, has expanded its services to support the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The focus is designed to help pharma and biotech companies efficiently liquidate surplus assets while meeting industry-specific regulatory and operational standards.

Surplus inventory in these highly regulated sectors—ranging from lab equipment to raw materials—can lead to increased storage costs, compliance concerns, and operational inefficiencies. Surplus Network offers a streamlined, compliant, and data-driven approach to help companies recover value and refocus resources.

“In an industry where precision, compliance, and traceability are non-negotiable, we provide a trusted solution for responsibly managing surplus assets,” said Kevin, VP, Business Development at Surplus Network. “Our platform ensures that surplus no longer equals loss—it becomes opportunity.”

Common Pharmaceutical & Biotech Surplus Handled by Surplus Network:

Processing & Manufacturing Equipment – Bioreactors, fermenters, tablet presses, and more

Laboratory & R&D Equipment – HPLCs, centrifuges, mass spectrometers, incubators, etc.

Raw Materials & Chemicals – APIs, reagents, culture media, solvents

Packaging Machinery – Serialization systems, blister pack machines, fillers, labelers

MRO & Facility Supplies – Pumps, filters, HVAC parts, cleanroom items

Surplus Network’s Four-Step Process Offers:

Inventory Upload – Submit your surplus list securely through our portal.

Free AI-Powered Valuation – Receive accurate fair market value reports using real-time market data.

Customizable Sales Strategy – Choose between quick bulk liquidation or longer-term continuous sales.

Secure, Compliant Transactions – Let us manage buyer negotiations, logistics, and regulatory requirements.

This expansion builds on Surplus Network’s mission to turn surplus into strategic capital recovery, giving pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies the tools to stay efficient and compliant in a complex market landscape.

To learn more or start listing your surplus, visit: https://www.surplus.net/pharmaceutical-and-biotechnology

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.