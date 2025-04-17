Press Releases

04/17/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Decision in Google Digital Advertising Antitrust Case

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement following today’s decision in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruling that Google illegally maintained an online monopoly in the advertising technology market.

“This is a game-changer,” said Attorney General Tong. “As Judge Brinkema writes in her decision, Google was in direct violation of the Sherman Act by dictating how digital ads are sold and the terms under which its rivals can compete. With this victory in hand, we can hopefully work now towards restoring a fair, free, and competitive digital advertising marketplace. This decision is the first step in opening up competition so that Connecticut businesses and consumers will pay less for advertising – and therefore less for goods and services. We will no longer be under the thumb of a gigantic multinational conglomerate.”

In the lawsuit, the states and Department of Justice alleged that Google has thwarted competition in this business sector over the past 15 years by systematically acquiring control over key ad-tech industry tools, including the largest advertising exchange where digital ads are bought and sold, and imposing restrictions that have unfairly undermined rivals’ ability to compete.

Attorney General Tong and a bipartisan coalition of seven other attorneys general – as well as the U.S. Department of Justice – filed the lawsuit against Google for anticompetitive conduct in violation of Section 2 of the Sherman Act in January 2023. In August 2024, Attorney General Tong, the U.S. Department of Justice, and a coalition of 38 attorneys general won a separate ruling against Google that proved the company maintained an online monopoly in the online search market.

Click here to read the full decision.

