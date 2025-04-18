SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVORS MARCH FOR CHANGE IN DC

Summer Willis Testifying in front of Texas Legislators to pass state’s first ever consent law.

APRIL 29 RALLY OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE BRINGS TOGETHER DENIM WEARING RAPE VICTIMS AND SYMPATHIZERS FOR MARCH TO LINCOLN MEMORIAL

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAKING A STAND AGAINST SEXUAL ASSAULTApril is Sexual Assault Awareness Month which has culminated with Denim Day on the final Wednesday of the month for more than three decades. On that day, people around the world wear denim as a show of support for rape victims.On Denim Day eve (April 29 at 5:30pm EST), a group of sexual assault survivors and sympathizers wearing denim will rally in Lafayette Park outside the White House calling for the adoption of consent laws throughout the nation before marching to the Lincoln Memorial. Leading the charge is Summer Willis, who was raped as a 19-year old college student and never reported it. Now 30, she ran 29 marathons last year to take the shame and stigma out of sexual assault and connect fellow survivors to comprehensive FREE support services through her nonprofit StrengthThroughStrides.comOver the past decade, Summer has gone from being unspoken to outspoken. She recently testified twice in front of Texas legislators calling for the state to adopt its first- ever law to define consent. Dubbed the Summer Willis Bill, the proposed law will be voted on by the full legislature in May, 2025.Denim Day was started after an Italian judge dismissed the rape case of an 18-year girl saying she must have cooperated because she was wearing tight jeans. Denim Day 2025 will take place on April 30.Willis will announce plans for the inaugural Denim Day 5K series debuting on April 25-26, 2026 in five major U.S. cities to raise funds for local and national rape crisis centers. A list of event locations and charities can be found at www.denimday5k.com

