Digital Utilities Ventures Consolidates Full Ownership of Key Manufacturing Subsidiary

100% ownership of Easy Modular Manufacturing subsidiary strengthens operational platform as DUTV prepares for accelerating commercial execution and expanded market activity

MANKATO, Minn., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), a leader in regenerative agriculture and clean water technologies, today announced it now holds 100% ownership of its previously majority-owned subsidiary, Easy Modular Manufacturing, Inc.

“As DUTV prepares for a new phase of commercialization and investor engagement, achieving full ownership of Easy Modular Manufacturing helps ensure that the value created from our manufacturing operations accrues entirely to our shareholders,” said Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO of DUTV. “This move strengthens the foundation we’ve built and positions us to better scale production in response to growing global interest in our sustainable technologies.”

This structural alignment reflects DUTV’s continued evolution as it prepares for broader investor engagement, increased commercialization, and long-term value delivery through its sustainable technology portfolio.

Easy Modular Manufacturing plays a foundational role in DUTV’s operations as the primary manufacturer of the Company’s key product lines, including:

Easy FEN™ : A modular, automated system that converts plant and food waste into Terreplenish®, DUTV’s USDA-certified organic liquid microbial fertilizer.

: A modular, automated system that converts plant and food waste into Terreplenish®, DUTV’s USDA-certified organic liquid microbial fertilizer. Easy NanoVoid™: A nanobubble-based water treatment system capable of naturally restoring polluted water bodies without the use of chemicals, filters, or membranes.

These systems, manufactured in the U.S., are designed for distributed global deployment in agriculture, environmental restoration, industrial waste treatment, and a wide variety of other industries.

By streamlining ownership, DUTV can now more efficiently align operations with its long-term growth plan while maximizing value capture as it executes on a growing pipeline of commercial contracts.

“As interest in our technologies accelerates, we’re taking deliberate steps to ensure our business structure supports scalability, transparency, and long-term value creation,” Gaalswyk added. “Unifying full ownership of EMM is an important milestone as we prepare for the next phase of our journey.”

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: DUTV) is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

For information on Easy Energy Systems, Inc.: www.easyenergysystems.com

For information on Easy Energy Finance, Inc.: www.easyenergyfinance.com

For more information, please contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO

https://www.duventures.com

Phone : 952-400-6045

Email : info@duventures.com

SOURCE: Easy Energy Systems, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.