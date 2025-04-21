Record Cook County Property Tax Protests Combat Staggering Taxes

Cook County property owners appeal high taxes with protests

O'Connor discusses the high amount of property tax protests in Cook County fighting against high taxes.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outside the San Francisco Bay Area, Cook County is currently in a property crisis in the United States. Starting in 2007 and continuing on into 2025, property taxes have been growing exponentially. A combination of population growth, neighborhood revitalization, and chronic mismanagement has produced an environment where property taxes have increased 78% in some areas to nearly 600% in others. In the same timeframe, most real property values only increased 7-8%. It was determined in 2025 that Cook County’s taxable value had increased by 23%, or roughly $9.5 billion.More Cook County residents than ever before are exploring tax protests. Also known as property tax appeals, tax protests are a mechanism that every resident of Illinois has to defend themselves against unfair taxes. The unprecedented taxing quagmire in Cook County is pushing more taxpayers than ever to protest their tax bills, with roughly 273,907 choosing to take their arguments to the Cook County Board of Review (CCBOR).Origins of the SituationThere are a myriad of reasons for the rise of property taxes to the current level. Some of these are common across Illinois or the United States as a whole, while others are strictly limited to Cook County. These causes did not arise in a vacuum and each built upon the other to cause a disaster for the taxpayer. Some of these issues will require systemic change to overcome, but that is the purview of politicians.Gentrification of working-class and middle-class neighborhoods has jacked up property values, rendering many areas unaffordable to traditional families. The needs of taxing entities, especially schools and public pensions, have increased the demand for taxes that are required to keep things in the black. Assessments have a three-year delay, setting up incorrect values for properties that have changed in the interim. The most concerning of all, government malfeasance and incompetence that has led to incorrect classification of properties and taxable value estimates.Consequences of Higher TaxesFor those with deep pockets, higher property taxes are simply a higher cost of living. For the average taxpayer; however, these out-of-control taxes can mean the loss of a home or the closure of a business. A working family or an elderly couple cannot overcome a tax bill that has risen 500% on a home whose market value has not realistically changed. From urban gentrification to transforming suburbs, this epidemic of unfair taxes has already reaped a harvest on the people of Cook County, and it shows signs of only increasing in ferocity in the coming years.Tax Protests – The EqualizerWhile there are many circumstances and forces against the average taxpayer, they do have the powerful weapon of tax protests in their arsenal. A well-executed tax appeal can bring an appraising eye to a miscalculation in value, restoring the rightful tax rate to a property that would otherwise be doubled, tripled, or more from its true value. Tax appeals in Cook County are truly the weapon of the people in their struggle against mounting injustice and oppressive levies.The effects of tax protests are many, and each can be a true boon to a put-upon taxpayer. They can expose incorrect evaluations of property, bring inflated values into line with real market values, or even fix blatantly wrong classifications of property. These benefits extend to both homeowners and business owners, allowing each to pay closer to their fair share.2025 a Turning Point?Cook County reevaluates a portion of their total land every three years, handing out values to roughly a third of the sprawling area annually. The 2024 tax year valuations may have finally broken the camel’s back, as it is forecast that property taxes will increase from $41.3 billion to $50.8 billion. The main driver of this increase is businesses in gentrified areas, places that had previously seen residential properties raked over the coals. Businesses and residential properties near infrastructure construction are also seeing massive jumps in tax rates. Revaluations for 2024 suggest that some southern suburban areas may see assessments that are 650% higher than they were previously.Total Cook County tax protests increased by 11% in 2025, while those sent to CCBOR were up 41% from 2024. As mentioned previously, 273,907 Cook County residents took their appeals to CCBOR, a number never seen in the history of the board. These numbers certainly tell the story of growing frustration in the people of Cook County. But they also affirm that people are standing up for their rights like never before.Tax Protests – Righting an InjusticeProperty tax protests are not just about dollars and cents, but about what is just and fair. Property owners can struggle with tax values that are blatantly false or ones that are seemingly random. Neighbors with similar homes can be valued differently by hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars. In some cases, even empty lots can carry the same tax burden as a luxurious home. Without property owners pursuing tax appeals, these errors or intentional misclassifications would go unnoticed and unchallenged.Tax Appeals – Protecting a LegacyThe biggest impact of property tax appeals is defending the owners' property. Property has been the traditional way of bestowing a legacy since the founding of America and still remains the No. 1 source of wealth transference between generations. Be it a family home or a business, tax protests can keep a property in an affordable range for both owners and the heirs they wish to gift it to. This is particularly important in areas that have been revitalized or gone through gentrification, as these areas have seen the highest tax hikes of them all, up to 600%.O’Connor Can HelpThere are many stages on the tax appeal journey, and like every hard trip, it helps to have an experienced guide. For 50 years, O’Connor has been taking on unfair property taxes and valuations, with a focus on getting the best deal for the client. We have expert tax attorneys and brilliant accountants standing by, ready to fight for every cent for the property owner. Our personnel share a passion for doing right by our clients, and each has a gift for finding the best possible outcome.With a tax rate of 2.07% and the fastest-growing property values in the country, there is so much at stake for every taxpayer in Cook County. That is why they need experts like O’Connor to take them every step of the way, as even the smallest gain could mean savings of thousands of dollars. Or it could mean the difference between keeping or losing a house. We will search for every advantage that the property owner could possibly use to protect their property.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Illinois, Texas, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

