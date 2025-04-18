Platinum®-Selling Katy Nichole Announces Sophomore Album, Honest Conversations, Releases Aug. 15

Katy Nichole, Honest Conversations cover art.

Album Pre-order Plus Title Track Are Available Now; Lead Single “When I Fall” Breaks Into Radio’s Top 10 After Surpassing 200 Million Views on TikTok Alone

I hope this record makes people feel like they're getting a big hug when they're going through something. Life is messy and complicated, but there is still so much beauty to be found.” — Katy Nichole

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIAA Platinum-selling, Dove Award-winning Katy Nichole announces the Aug. 15 release of her highly anticipated, Centricity Music sophomore album, Honest Conversations, which is available to pre-order/save/add now through https://katynichole.lnk.to/HonestConversations . The 12-song album includes today’s (April 18) release of the title track at digital and streaming outlets everywhere plus the lead single, “When I Fall,” which is already a Top 10 and climbing Billboard radio hit.Nichole’s Honest Conversations was produced by GRAMMY-nominated Jeff Pardo and follows three back-to-back No. 1 hits at radio with singles from her record-breaking debut album, Jesus Changed My Life. Largely inspired by Nichole’s conversations with God, the new album reflects her unabashed honesty and impeccable artistry that has made this 24-year-old one of Christian music’s fastest-rising talents.“When I wrote ‘Honest Conversations,’ it was me wrestling with my relationship with God,” reveals Nichole, who has shared her struggle with depression and anxiety. “If I’m so loved by God, why do I still have this much pain? I look in the mirror and don't like who I see, and I’m frustrated by my mental health struggles, and in the same breath, I’d say I’m thankful I’ve gone through what I have because it made me the person I am today. I don't want God to take away certain aspects, I just want to know he's there. And it feels like there are a lot of moments I can’t find him. ‘Honest Conversation’ is asking the question, ‘where are you God?’“I hope that people find healing in these songs on Honest Conversations, and find peace in whatever storm they are walking in,” continues Nichole. “Life is full of ups and downs, and at the end of the day, we get to find joy in all of these places. It's hard to do that sometimes, but healing takes time. I have just begun the next chapter of my healing journey, and I hope this record makes people feel like they're getting a big hug when they're going through something. Life is messy and complicated, but there is still so much beauty to be found.”The first radio single and concept music video revealed from Honest Conversations, “When I Fall,” has already become a soundtrack for millions. To date, clips of the song have been heard more than 200 million times on TikTok alone and shared by over 200 thousand other creators on the social platform.Nichole has sung “When I Fall” along with her No. 1 singles and fan favorites at packed venues across the country. Continuing to traverse 14 states leading up to the release of Honest Conversations, her itinerary comprises a dozen concerts on the Jesus Music Tour with Cain followed by fairs and festivals this summer, including a "K-LOVE Live in New York" event Aug. 8 with TobyMac and Jeremy Camp and a concert at "The World's Largest Christian Music Festival at the Ark Encounter" Aug. 23.

About Katy Nichole:After breaking into the international music scene just three years ago, Katy Nichole launched her debut album in 2023, Jesus Changed My Life, which featured the No. 1 radio hits: RIAA Platinum"In Jesus Name (God of Possible)," Recording Academy-highlighted "Hold On" and "God Is In This Story." She also received an American Music Award nomination, was named the Gospel Music Association's New Artist of the Year (2023) and received a K-LOVE Fan Award. She was further named a Billboard Chartbreaker and performed twice on the Grand Ole Opry and FOX & Friends. The remarkable debut success and ensuing Deluxe album featuring hit single, “My God Can (feat. Naomi Raine),” all led to K-LOVE Radio Network tours, performing for hundreds-of-thousands of music fans on Winter Jam ’24, two Universal Studio’s Rock The Universe appearances and traveling coast-to-coast with artists like Casting Crowns, Jeremy Camp, Matthew West, Tauren Wells, NewSong, CAIN and more.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Rachel Purcell and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles.

