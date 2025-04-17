Cold Jet Announces Free Webinar: Dry Ice Blasting 101: From Basics to Benefits

Comprehensive introduction to dry ice blasting technology offered by a 30-year industry veteran

LOVELAND, Ohio, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold Jet is excited to announce a free webinar, "Dry Ice Blasting 101: From Basics to Benefits,” designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to the innovative and effective cleaning technology of dry ice blasting.

Scheduled for next month, May 22, at 2 PM ET, this informative webinar will be led by industry veteran Mike Henderson, Business Development Specialist for Cold Jet, who brings over three decades of invaluable experience in dry ice technology and specializing in dry ice blasting applications.

Attendees will learn the fascinating science behind dry ice blasting, understand the necessary equipment and setup, and discover the advantages of this cleaning method over traditional cleaning techniques. The webinar will also explore the wide range of practical applications where dry ice blasting excels, including industrial cleaning and maintenance, surface preparation, parts finishing, and more across diverse industries such as food and beverage, automotive manufacturing, and plastics and composites.

"This webinar is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for a more efficient, sustainable, and effective cleaning solution," said Diego Loaiza, Director- Global Dry Ice Applications. "Mike Henderson's extensive experience and deep understanding of dry ice blasting will provide attendees with valuable insights and practical knowledge they can immediately apply."

About the Presenter:

Mike Henderson has been with Cold Jet since 1994, bringing over three decades of invaluable experience in dry ice technology and specializing in dry ice blasting applications. Throughout his extensive tenure, Mike has visited countless manufacturing facilities across diverse industries throughout the Americas, including food and beverage, automotive manufacturing, and plastics and composites. Mike has established himself as a leading expert in various applications, including cleaning operational and production equipment, plastic mold cleaning, coatings and corrosion removal, surface preparation, and many more specialized cleaning needs. Whether facing routine maintenance or complex cleaning challenges, Mike's specialized knowledge and years of hands-on experience will ensure you find the right solution.





Webinar Details:

Title: Dry Ice Blasting 101: From Basics to Benefits

May 22, 2025 Time: 2 pm ET

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from a true pioneer in dry ice blasting and take the first step towards understanding its potential for your organization.

About Cold Jet

Cold Jet provides environmental cleaning, surface preparation, and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries that utilize dry ice particles as a blasting medium. We also produce systems for producing, metering, and packaging dry ice for food transportation, cold chain management, and dry ice cleaning. Cold Jet is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, with international operations in Europe, Asia, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.coldjet.com or call 1-800-337-9423 or +1-513-831-3211 (International).

For those interested in signing up for the webinar, you can visit this link.

For media inquiries, please contact Rachael Barnes, Marketing and Communications Manager Global Marketing, Cold Jet at rbarnes@coldjet.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc5e6f62-a3f2-4455-955b-28d1ca5b31da

