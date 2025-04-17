Unique Book On Strategic Leadership Pairs Personal Experience And Kung Fu Principles To Keep Stakeholders Happy And Competition Chasing Your Tail

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of RETAIL KUNG FU

Charleston, SC, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Rodgers grew up around retail—it seemed obvious to him that he’d successfully own and operate his own chain one day. Now, he’s ready to share the strategies, tenets, and practices he’s used to achieve incredible results.

Retail Kung Fu is Howard’s new guidebook that outlines “creative ways to keep your customers, employees, management, and owners happy, and competitors unhappy,” Howard said.

Within the pages of the book, readers will find:

Practical tips on customer service, employee engagement, and more

Ways to build toward success with a compassionate conscience

Ethical and effective strategic plans to garner success in any retail setting

And more!

Informed by decades of his own experience, Howard provides a rarely seen expert’s glimpse into a retail strategists mind that thoughtfully masters the moves to win.

“‘Retail Kung Fu’” refers to the fact that Kung Fu taught me that the best defense is to always be a moving target,” said Howard.

Retail Kung Fu: A Streetfighter’s Guide to the Retail Business is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Howard Rodgers began his career working for his father’s retail business, where he learned the value of hard work, strong customer service, and business awareness. He later spent over twenty years as the owner and operator of a highly competitive retail chain. With a significant customer base across multiple locations, Howard learned to cultivate loyalty so his business could achieve maximum impact. Now, after achieving numerous industry awards, Howard shares his tips for blending thoughtful ethics with success.

Media Contact: Howard Rodgers, retailkungfu@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Howard Rodgers

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.