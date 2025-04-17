Baked Beans Are Trending This Spring, and Not Just for Summer Barbecues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring menus are getting a refresh with a surprising main ingredient: baked beans. Traditionally a summer go-to, Bush’s Baked Beans are popping up in everything from Easter brunch to weekday dinners.

“Baked Beans bring rich taste, quick prep and serious versatility, whether serving them straight from the can or adding your own twist,” said Registered Dietitian Amy Goodson. “They’re flavorful, quick to prep and work with most meals.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Baked beans appear in some of the season’s most trendy dishes, from savory brunch bowls to modern spins on comfort food. One standout is the barbecue chicken rice bowl. Start with a base like rice, sweet potatoes or Bush’s Original Baked Beans, then pile on toppings like coleslaw, chicken, avocado, and jalapeños.

“I’m also a big fan of Grandma’s Favorite Bush’s Baked Beans,” Goodson said. “Loaded with beef, bacon, smoked sausage, and veggies, it brings big flavor and a hint of nostalgia.”

For recipes and more ideas, visit Bush Brothers & Company at bushbeans.com.

