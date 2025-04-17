CHERRY Unveils MX Northern Light – A Limited-Edition Linear Switch Crafted for the Keyboard Community





The CHERRY MX NORTHERN LIGHT is a limited-edition linear switch engineered for peak smoothness and precision.

K5V2 Keyboard + GP6 Northern Light Bundle also available for a limited time.

KENOSHA, Wis. and AUERBACH IN DER OBERPFALZ, Germany, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY, the global leader in mechanical keyboard switch innovation, is proud to introduce the MX Northern Light , a limited-edition, community-crafted linear switch delivering the smoothest typing experience CHERRY has ever engineered.

Developed by CHERRY’s in-house team of switch enthusiasts, MX Northern Light is a love letter to the keyboard community. It blends the latest MX2A innovations with never-before-seen enhancements, including an ultra-polished top housing and a custom-engineered blue bottom, resulting in a switch that’s as smooth as it is striking.

“This is our most refined linear switch to date, and it’s made for the people who helped inspire it,” said Joakim Jansson, Managing Director of CHERRY. “MX Northern Light reflects what happens when CHERRY listens closely to its community and pushes the limits of precision engineering.”

This exclusive set pairs the ultra-customizable K5V2 compact keyboard, featuring the new CHERRY MX Northern Light switches and uniquely designed PBT keycaps, with the matching GP6 Northern Light XL mousepad.

Bold Bundle

To celebrate the launch of MX Northern Light, CHERRY XTRFY is also releasing a limited-edition K5V2 + GP6 Northern Light Bundle . This exclusive set pairs the ultra-customizable K5V2 compact keyboard, featuring the new CHERRY MX Northern Light switches and uniquely designed PBT keycaps, with the matching GP6 Northern Light XL mousepad. Designed for performance and built to stand out, the bundle offers enthusiasts a premium typing and gaming experience with a cohesive, aurora-inspired aesthetic.





Crafted by CHERRY’s in-house switch enthusiasts, the MX Northern Light features a polished top housing and a striking blue base, and is designed for the smoothest typing experience yet.

Built by Enthusiasts, for Enthusiasts

Crafted by CHERRY’s in-house team of engineers and enthusiasts, the MX Northern Light features a polished top housing and a striking blue base, and is designed for the smoothest typing experience yet.

At its core, Northern Light delivers a smooth, dampened linear feel with whisper-quiet performance. Every keystroke is refined, responsive, and satisfying, and ideal for gaming, deep focus sessions, or simply enjoying the pure pleasure of a perfectly tuned mechanical switch.

The switch is fully enhanced with the latest MX2A technology stack, including factory-applied premium lubricant that reduces friction, a noise-dampening barrel spring that softens the sound profile, and glide-optimized stem geometry paired with a polished top housing for ultra-smooth actuation.

Built with CHERRY’s iconic Gold Crosspoint technology, Northern Light guarantees consistent performance and incredible durability, rated for over 50 million keystrokes without loss of quality. Add in its <1ms bounce time, and you have a switch that doesn’t just feel great, it keeps up with your fastest moves.

Visually, the blue bottom housing sets Northern Light apart from every other CHERRY switch. It’s a bold look that reflects the bold thinking behind its design, which is eye-catching, distinct, and impossible to mistake for anything else.

Northern Light (36 piece switch kit) Product Info

US availability: April 17

MSRP: $29.99

Amazon: Link

K5V2 GP6 Northern Light Bundle

US availability: May

MSRP: $129.99

Amazon: Link



This is a collector’s drop for the true keyboard connoisseurs, the enthusiasts who crave something rare, premium, and purpose-built.

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and over 400 employees in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach (Germany), Munich (Germany), Landskrona (Sweden), Paris (France), Kenosha (USA), Chicago (USA), Taipei (Taiwan), and Hong Kong (China).

More information is available online at https://www.cherry.de/en-us .

Media Contact

CHERRY@maxborgesagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2727fda-81c8-473a-b375-a56e56583d7f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e911935a-a210-432b-b5c3-d8606ec90ba0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55a9db02-375c-46e7-9b22-9931184d99c9

The CHERRY MX NORTHERN The CHERRY MX NORTHERN LIGHT is a limited-edition linear switch engineered for peak smoothness and precision. MX Northern Light Switches Crafted by CHERRY’s in-house switch enthusiasts, the MX Northern Light features a polished top housing and a striking blue base, and is designed for the smoothest typing experience yet. K5V2 + GP6 Northern Light Bundle This exclusive set pairs the ultra-customizable K5V2 compact keyboard, featuring the new CHERRY MX Northern Light switches and uniquely designed PBT keycaps, with the matching GP6 Northern Light XL mousepad

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.