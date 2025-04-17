Orchid Security Appoints Former Wiz Executive as Chief Revenue Officer to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

Trish Cagliostro joins, foresees transformation in identity and access management with the help of strategic partners

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Security , on a mission to cut through the complexity of identity and access management (IAM), announced that Trish Cagliostro has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead its introduction to the market and build on its early Fortune 1000 customers.

Cagliostro most recently served as the Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Wiz, where she built the global partner organization behind the company’s lightning fast journey to $100 million in ARR in 18 months and $350 million within its first four years. This momentum led to a $32 billion acquisition by their strategic partner Google. Cagliostro brings a “partner first and only” approach to form the foundation of go-to-market at Orchid Security.

“I see many parallels between Orchid’s situation and the early days of Wiz, which is one of the main factors that attracted me to this opportunity,” said Cagliostro. “The identity space is now at an inflection point demanding a fundamentally new approach. Just as Wiz harnessed cutting edge technologies like graph databases to reshape cloud security, I see Orchid poised to do the same for IAM.”

Orchid is leveraging new technologies including OpenTelemetry-powered identity observability and Generative AI / Large Language Model (LLMs) identity flow assessment to bring an application-centric approach to identity. These advances enable organizations to continuously discover and enable identity security, automate legacy manual processes, reduce costs, free up developer time and strengthen security posture.

“No longer will enterprises be dependent on humans, whether in-house or outsourced, to assess each new application for expected identity controls or each new identity tool for integration with every existing application…over and over and over again,” said Cagliostro. “Instead, Orchid Security automates and accelerates these manual processes to speed up the deployment of new IAM tools and give organizations a complete and continuous view of their true identity security posture and the ability to close identity exposures.”

As one example, consider Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)- on which organizations spent $3 billion last year according to Gartner. The average project takes 42 months, costs more than $1million and still remains incomplete. Industry experts estimate average IGA coverage at only 9%.

By contrast, Orchid Security enables organizations to complete such projects in just four months, at a fraction of the cost and with significantly higher coverage. “Reducing project durations while delivering better results is a huge win for partners who can now show immediate value instead of being bogged down in the same project year after year,” said Cagliostro.

Orchid exited stealth just four months ago with an impressive $36 million seed round and is seeing very strong market traction.

“We see a clear opportunity ahead—from our inception via Team8’s company-building model to early Fortune 500 customer adoption, all signs point to strong product-market fit,” said Roy Katmor, CEO and co-founder of Orchid Security. “Now, it’s all about execution and scaling. Companies proved that with the right timing, team, and product—backed by a solid plan and execution—extraordinary growth is possible. We believe we’re in a similar position and are thrilled to bring in someone with the first-hand experience to help us reach that next level.”

With roughly $5 billion spent on IAM-related services alone each year, partners are an essential part of any identity project, whether as advisors, architects or implementors. Recognizing their critical role, Orchid Security is all-in on the channel as its route to market, with 100% of the business flowing through partners.

“The fact that the founders at Orchid Security appointed an established channel leader like myself to head the entire sales organization should tell you everything you need to know about our commitment to our channel,” said Cagliostro.

About Orchid

Orchid Security is an identity security orchestration platform- leveraging Open Telemetry, Prompt Engineering and Large Language Models (LLMs)- to unify and secure complex identity environments across enterprises. Founded by AI and cybersecurity experts Roy Katmor, Robert Weisman, and Ido Kelson, and backed by Intel Capital and Team8, Orchid enables large organizations to reduce the costs and effort of identity and access management (IAM), while maintaining compliance and security across their digital infrastructure. Its platform facilitates the continuous discovery of both self-hosted and SaaS applications, assessment of their native identity controls (and gaps), and remediation of compliance and cyber exposure from a single point of control— without extensive effort or application recoding.

