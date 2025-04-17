Advisory: Boralex to hold annual meeting of shareholders on May 14

MONTREAL, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) announces that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in a hybrid format, i.e. in person with a live audio webcast.

Simultaneous interpretation will also be available for English-speaking participants to the online meeting. The online and in-person access to the event will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the meeting, ask questions and vote in person or online if they fulfill the conditions set out in the Management proxy Circular. Non-registered shareholders (being shareholders who hold their Boralex shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting as guests, but will not be able to participate in or vote at the meeting.

Date and time: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 11 a.m. EDT Webcast link: https://meetnow.global/M2KH4FV

For additional information on how to access the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, registered and non-registered shareholders, and duly appointed proxyholders, please refer to the Notice of Meeting.

Note that Boralex’s Management Information Circular, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report and Annual Report are available on boralex.com and sedarplus.com.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3.1 GW. Our pipeline of projects and growth path total over 78GW in wind, solar and electricity storage projects. We develop those projects guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS Camille Laventure

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications

Stéphane Milot

Vice President, Investor Relations & Financial Planning and Analysis

Boralex Inc.



438-883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Boralex Inc.



514-213-1045

stephane.milot@boralex.com

