Tenable Wins AI Security Category in the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

COLUMBIA, Md., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced that Tenable Vulnerability Management was named the AI-Powered Vulnerability Management category winner for the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Tenable Vulnerability Management is an industry-leading AI-powered solution designed to help organizations proactively identify, assess and remediate vulnerabilities across an expanding attack surface. Leveraging machine learning, advanced analytics and the power of Nessus technology, it provides unmatched visibility into security risks, helping customers identify emerging threats.

“At Tenable, we’re innovating our use of AI to empower our customers to improve efficiencies and focus more resources on preventing successful attacks,” said Steve Vintz, co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Tenable. “Winning the AI-Powered Vulnerability Management award reinforces our commitment to helping customers identify and remediate risk wherever it exists with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency.”

Tenable has introduced several standout AI security capabilities in its suite of exposure management solutions , including:

Tenable Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) - patented machine learning drives dynamic risk scoring that helps organizations prioritize and take action on the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk specific to their business. VPR analyzes Tenable proprietary vulnerability data, third-party vulnerability data and threat data to effectively and efficiently measure risk.

- patented machine learning drives dynamic risk scoring that helps organizations prioritize and take action on the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk specific to their business. VPR analyzes Tenable proprietary vulnerability data, third-party vulnerability data and threat data to effectively and efficiently measure risk. Tenable ExposureAI - generative AI capabilities and services within its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform enable faster analysis, decision-making and guidance, cutting through the complexity to stay ahead of attackers. Tenable's exposure data lake is the world's largest repository of contextual exposure data, fueling the capabilities of Tenable ExposureAI.

- generative AI capabilities and services within its enable faster analysis, decision-making and guidance, cutting through the complexity to stay ahead of attackers. Tenable's exposure data lake is the world's largest repository of contextual exposure data, fueling the capabilities of Tenable ExposureAI. Tenable AI Aware - advanced AI and large language model (LLM) detection capabilities are designed to rapidly surface shadow AI, AI/LLM development, and any associated vulnerabilities with remediation guidelines. AI Aware provides exposure insight into AI applications, libraries and plugins so organizations can confidently expose and close AI risk, without inhibiting business operations.



Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe.

