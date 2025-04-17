Sustainability Roundtable, Inc. Achieves B Corp™ Certification, Demonstrating Leadership in Purpose-Driven Business

Boston-based corporate sustainability leader joins global movement to catalyze meaningful social and environmental change

BOSTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainability Roundtable, Inc. (SR Inc) proudly announces that it is now a Certified B Corporation TM (B Corp™), joining a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact, performance, accountability, and transparency. This prestigious certification, granted by B Lab™, affirms SR Inc’s commitment to using business as a force for goodTM.

B Corp™ certification is awarded to businesses that meet rigorous criteria in areas such as environmental impact, employee well-being, community engagement, and positive contributions to customers’ lives. SR Inc particularly excelled in governance standards, reflecting its strong dedication to stakeholders, recently affirmed by its Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) status. With this certification, SR Inc showcases its commitment to driving economic change and its unwavering focus on meeting rising social and environmental standards.

“Building on the support we received from our shareholders that enabled SR Inc to become a Public Benefit Corporation earlier this year, becoming a certified B Corp™ further demonstrates SR Inc’s deep commitment to leading with purpose. Doing both in 2025 brings home how we are growing our roots deeply into the purpose we share with our world-leading clients,” said Jim Boyle, CEO and founder of SR Inc. “At SR Inc, we’re energized by our mission to accelerate the growth and implementation of best practices in more sustainable business to help align business with life. By exceeding stringent B Lab™ standards, we demonstrate to all our stakeholders that we’re not just advocates for change – we are change.”

SR Inc’s Sustainable Business & Enterprise Roundtable (SBER) played a key role in its B Corp™ achievement as it was recognized as an Environmental Education Impact Business Model (IBM). SR Inc’s strategic advisory and support services arm, SBER helps executives set goals, drive progress, and report results in more sustainable leadership. SBER’s IBM status underscores SR Inc’s high operational performance standards, its capacity to drive business-critical corporate sustainability education, and its ability to drive positive Member-Client outcomes.

SR Inc recently achieved its goal of helping clients cause one gigawatt (GW) of new renewable energy by 2025 – made possible through its Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB), an invitation-only, confidential renewable energy buyers’ community that opens utility-scale aggregated procurements to enterprises that cannot access them alone. SR Inc’s clients have made the NZCB the leading platform servicing businesses in North America and Europe. Now, backed by the globally recognized B Corp™ certification, SR Inc is further poised to achieve its goal of helping clients cause 10 GW of new clean energy at home and abroad through 2030.

The B Impact Assessment™ is designed to evaluate a company’s impact on all stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, and the environment – not just shareholders. Companies must score at least 80 points to attain certification, and those scores are made publicly available to ensure transparency. To maintain certification, companies must complete the assessment and verification process every three years, proving continued alignment with B Lab™ standards, which are continually refined with input from industry experts.

About SR Inc

SR Inc is a for-profit Public Benefit Corporation and certified B Corp™ missioned to accelerate the growth and adoption of best practices in more sustainable business to help align business with life. SR Inc’s Sustainable Business & Enterprise Roundtable (SBER) provides strategic advisory and support in enterprise decarbonization. SR Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB) is a confidential buyers' community committed to creating corporate buyer-favorable renewable energy transactions, which SR Inc clients have made the leading platform for aggregated procurements of utility-scale clean energy. In doing so, SR Inc clients are helping the NZCB democratize the financial, environmental, and human health benefits of utility-scale clean energy.

About the B Corp™ Movement

The B Corp™ movement is a global ok movement of People Using Business as a Force for Good®. Together, they are shifting the economic system from profiting only the few to benefitting all, from concentrating wealth and power to ensuring equity, from extraction to regeneration, and from prioritizing individualism to embracing independence.

