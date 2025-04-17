FormAssembly Named a Leader in 2025 Top Online Forms Report by Industry Analysts

Customers praise FormAssembly for its innovation, integrations, and long-term value in new Info-Tech Research Group report

Bloomington, IN, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has named FormAssembly a Leader in its SoftwareReviews 2025 Online Forms Data Quadrant Report, earning top ratings in innovation and product strategy. FormAssembly, a secure, forms-based data collection platform, is trusted by organizations in highly regulated industries to streamline workflows, drive efficiency, and maintain compliance.

“We are thrilled that FormAssembly has been recognized by Info-Tech for the fifth straight year as a trusted leader in the online forms space,” said Tom Urie, President and Chief Operating Officer at FormAssembly. “Listening to the voice of our customers is a driving force behind our platform’s innovation. This recognition, based on real reviews from real users, reinforces the value of putting customer needs first.”

Based on user reviews submitted through the SoftwareReviews platform, the Data Quadrant evaluates software vendors across satisfaction, performance, and emotional sentiment, offering a 360-degree view of the user experience and long-term software satisfaction.

Known for its intuitive no-code interface, powerful integrations, and enterprise-grade security, FormAssembly has earned hundreds of 5-star reviews on the Salesforce AppExchange, making it the preferred digital form solution for Salesforce users.

“The ability to connect to any and all objects in Salesforce and be fully customizable in its functions has made FormAssembly invaluable for us,” said reviewer Pam M., an IT manager at a nonprofit and a FormAssembly user. “Other form products we’ve looked at either don’t offer the same level of connectivity or require third-party apps to integrate.”

Buyer Experience Report Highlights FormAssembly’s Strengths Over Other Software Vendors

A detailed companion analysis to the 2025 Online Forms Data Quadrant Report compares four top platforms: FormAssembly, Formstack, Jotform, and Typeform.

In head-to-head evaluations, FormAssembly emerged as the top performer, surpassing competitors in overall satisfaction and five key decision-making criteria:

Business Value Created — Reviewers say FormAssembly’s features help them manage costs, increase productivity, grow revenue, and create a competitive edge.

Product Innovation & Strategy — Users recognized FormAssembly for its ongoing product enhancements, signaling a strong commitment to innovation and evolving customer needs.

Implementation Satisfaction — FormAssembly stood out for fast, seamless setup that minimizes disruption and helps organizations realize value sooner with lower risk.

Vendor Support Experience — FormAssembly’s support team earned high marks for responsiveness and reliability, reinforcing its reputation as a customer-first partner.

Training & Enablement — Users praised FormAssembly’s training resources for driving adoption, reducing errors, and accelerating ROI across teams.

To download the full companion analysis comparing FormAssembly, Formstack, Jotform, and Typeform, visit formassembly.com.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is a leading forms-based data collection platform trusted by organizations worldwide. Known for its ease of use, enterprise-grade security, and seamless Salesforce integration, FormAssembly empowers businesses in highly regulated industries—such as financial services, healthcare, higher education, nonprofits, and government—to streamline data workflows and maintain compliance. To learn more, visit www.formassembly.com.

