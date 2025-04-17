Aeroflow Health Launches New Comprehensive Diabetes Management Program

The new program will allow health plans to multiple touchpoints to engage members over time, improving adherence, outcomes, and overall care coordination for those with diabetes

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced the launch of its Comprehensive Diabetes Management Program, an integrated, multimodal support program that provides patients with diabetes with the tools and resources to manage their glucose levels. The program incorporates a Diabetes Self Management Education (DSME) system designed to provide patients with medication adherence, lifestyle modifications, and glucose monitoring strategies, along with a digital tool to help patients derive meaningful insights from their care, and Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) .

Aeroflow’s Comprehensive Diabetes Management Program is built to streamline the diabetes management process for both patients and providers. Through the program, patients are able to stay on track with their health goals by accessing continuous engagement with doctors and personalized care plans, while health plans are able to stratify risk and engage members more effectively to ensure appropriate care pathways. This is possible through the integration of a new AI-powered digital health tool that syncs patients and their providers with Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) data, allowing for personalized insights, AI-driven coaching, and open communication between provider and patient.

“In the four short years since its inception, Aeroflow Diabetes has expanded to become the leading source of education, services and equipment for those with diabetes,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “The launch of this all-encompassing program for our diabetes patients is a testament to our commitment to improving the long-term health outcomes for our patients. By aligning ourselves with advanced digital tools, including artificial intelligence, and complying with today’s HEDIS standards, we’re continuing our mission to deliver a holistic and patient-centered approach to diabetes care.”

In addition to the digital health tool, Medical Nutrition Therapy and DSME, the program will also feature interactive classes that touch on diabetes management with a CGM, different diet and cooking webinars, physical activity suggestions and other lifestyle modifications. Patients will also experience a seamless online shopping experience that includes eligibility and benefit checks, covered formularies, and an integrated approach to diabetes self-management.

About Aeroflow Health:

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

