Spring Storm Season in Hickory: Hollar Brothers Urges Homeowners to Assess Tree Safety

Hollar Brothers Tree Service logo Hollar Brothers Tree Service on a call.

Hollar Brothers Tree Service is calling attention to a growing concern for homeowners in the region: storm-related tree hazards.

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With spring now in full swing across western North Carolina, Hollar Brothers Tree Service is calling attention to a growing concern for homeowners in the region: storm-related tree hazards. As the Hickory area experiences seasonal shifts in weather, including high winds, heavy rainfall, and soil saturation, the risk of damaged or fallen trees increases substantially.Severe Weather, Serious ConsequencesSpring storms in the foothills can arrive suddenly and with force. Wind gusts exceeding 40 miles per hour, combined with already softened ground from early-season rains, can compromise the stability of even mature, seemingly healthy trees. Unstable root systems, weakened branches, and hidden decay are common contributors to tree failure during storm conditions.Property owners may not always recognize the early warning signs of tree instability. Dead or hanging limbs, visible fungal growth, deep trunk splits, bark loss, and leaning postures are all red flags. Trees growing close to homes, power lines, or outbuildings present especially urgent concerns. Without attention, these risks can lead to blocked driveways, building damage, and even injury.Tree Safety Services Tailored to Spring ConditionsTo help homeowners reduce their exposure to storm-related damage, Hollar Brothers Tree Service offers a range of tree care services specifically suited to spring conditions. Certified arborists perform detailed risk evaluations to determine whether a tree requires pruning, structural support, or removal. Corrective pruning and thinning can greatly reduce wind resistance and promote healthier branch structure, improving a tree’s overall stability heading into the wetter months.In the event that tree removal is necessary, Hollar Brothers provides safe, efficient removal services using equipment designed to minimize impact on surrounding landscapes. Stump grinding and post-removal cleanup services are also available, ensuring properties remain both safe and visually appealing.For sudden issues, like a tree damaged in a storm, emergency response crews remain on standby to help clear debris and stabilize hazardous areas quickly.Why Timing MattersThe spring season offers an ideal opportunity for preventive tree work. Cooler temperatures and new growth cycles allow for healthier pruning, while scheduling assessments early helps avoid peak demand that often follows major weather events. Preventive action now may reduce the likelihood of emergency costs later, as well as preserve long-term property value.By conducting seasonal assessments, homeowners not only protect their homes and families, but also contribute to the overall safety and cleanliness of their neighborhoods. Downed trees can affect entire communities, blocking roads, damaging shared utility lines, and increasing cleanup burdens.Professional Tree Work Is Not a DIY TaskTree removal and storm-related pruning are among the most hazardous types of property maintenance. Attempting to trim or fell a tree without proper training and equipment poses significant risks, not only to the individual performing the work, but also to nearby structures, power lines, and pedestrians. Even tasks that appear straightforward, such as cutting a dead branch or grinding a stump, can result in injury or unintended damage when not handled correctly.Hiring a qualified tree service ensures that work is conducted with safety protocols in place, using specialized tools and techniques designed to manage complex tree structures and unpredictable storm damage. Professional crews are trained to assess risk factors that may not be immediately obvious, such as internal rot, compromised root systems, or stress fractures. For homeowners in areas like Hickory, where seasonal storms are common and tree density is high, professional oversight is essential.Engaging experienced, insured professionals not only protects property but also contributes to the broader safety of the community. Tree failures can impact roadways, neighboring homes, and shared infrastructure, making reliable, expert tree care an important part of spring preparedness.Homeowners and property managers in Hickory and surrounding communities are encouraged to schedule a tree safety evaluation before spring storm activity intensifies. Service availability is limited during peak season.About Hollar Brothers Tree ServiceHollar Brothers Tree Service is a family-owned tree care provider based in Hickory, NC. The company specializes in tree removal, trimming, pruning, stump grinding, and emergency response. Committed to safety, efficiency, and expert service, Hollar Brothers serves residential and commercial clients throughout the Hickory area with a focus on quality workmanship and local expertise. Reach out online or call 828.320.3897 for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.