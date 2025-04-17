Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for CLD-201 in Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering targeted antitumor virotherapies, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CLD-201. This investigational, allogeneic stem cell-based immunotherapy is set to advance into clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors in adults, focusing on breast cancer, head & neck cancer and soft tissue sarcoma.

The IND application included preclinical data demonstrating the potential of CLD-201 to evade viral inactivation by the patient’s immune system and effectively target and kill cancer cells. The upcoming clinical trials will assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of CLD-201 in patients with these difficult-to-treat tumors, addressing significant unmet medical needs.

“This FDA-cleared IND is a monumental milestone for Calidi Biotherapeutics and for patients worldwide. This allogeneic virotherapy product can transform how we treat cancer. It’s a one-of-a-kind product that has never been manufactured before using adipose tissue-derived stem cells in combination with oncolytic vaccinia virus. Its versatility in being able to treat solid tumors is remarkable,” said Allan Camaisa, CEO and Chairman at Calidi. “I am proud of our executives and staff that have worked tirelessly to make this application possible.”

“This remarkable achievement underscores the innovative approach and dedication of our exceptional team. The potential of CLD-201 to revolutionize the treatment of multiple solid tumors is truly exciting. We are eager to see its clinical application in providing new hope and improved outcomes for patients battling these challenging cancers,” said Boris Minev, MD, President, Medical and Scientific Affairs at Calidi.

"This milestone is a testament to the comprehensive and robust pre-clinical, CMC, and development package supporting the clinical advancement of CLD-201. It highlights the expertise and dedication of Calidi's teams in pushing forward innovative immunotherapies," said Antonio F. Santidrian, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer & Head of Technical Operations at Calidi.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi’s novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi’s clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi’s preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies, are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “towards,” “would” as well as similar terms, are forward-looking in nature, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning upcoming key milestones (including the reporting of interim clinical results and the dosing of patients), planned clinical trials, and statements relating to the safety and efficacy of Calidi’s therapeutic candidates in development. Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are based on Calidi’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Calidi is not able to raise sufficient capital to support its current and anticipated clinical trials, the risk that early results of clinical trials do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive review of the data, and as more patient data becomes available, the risk that Calidi may not receive FDA approval for some or all of its therapeutic candidates. Other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Registration Statements filed with the SEC on (i) Form S-4 filed on August 2, 2023 and the corresponding prospectus filed on August 4, 2023, and (ii) on Form S-1 filed on April 15, 2024, and the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC on (i) Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2025. These reports may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the SEC from time to time.

