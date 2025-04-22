The Gin Guild Launches Sustainability Toolkit to Lead the Gin Industry into a Greener Future

Pal Gleed, Director General, The Gin Guild Will Edge Greensand Distillery Founder

The Gin Guild launches the first Sustainability Toolkit on Earth Day 2025, empowering gin distillers of all sizes to adopt greener, responsible practices

We wanted to equip distillers with a practical resource that could guide their sustainability journey and empower them to make choices that are not just ethical but achievable.” — Pal Gleed, Director General of The Gin Guild

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Earth Day, 22 April 2025, marks a defining moment for the gin industry as The Gin Guild unveils its Sustainability Toolkit , the first comprehensive guide designed to help gin distillers of all sizes embrace sustainable practices. Developed in collaboration with leading distillers, sustainability experts, and industry stakeholders, the Toolkit provides actionable solutions to address environmental, social, and governance challenges while meeting growing consumer expectations for transparency and responsibility.A Timely Initiative for the Industry:The Sustainability Toolkit arrives at a critical juncture for the gin industry. Research conducted by The Gin Guild reveals that 69% of UK gin consumers consider sustainability important when choosing a brand, with half actively checking credentials on labels or websites before making a purchase. Younger demographics are particularly vocal in demanding action on issues such as climate change, ethical sourcing, and human rights."Consumers are increasingly looking to brands that align with their values," said Pal Gleed, Director General of The Gin Guild. "The Sustainability Toolkit is a response to this demand. We wanted to equip distillers with a practical resource that could guide their sustainability journey and empower them to make choices that are not just ethical but achievable.”Distilling Sustainability: Key Focus Areas:The Toolkit is built around the most pressing sustainability challenges facing the gin industry today. It offers tailored guidance on reducing greenhouse gas emissions through energy-efficient practices and renewable energy adoption, conserving water through closed-loop systems and recycling initiatives, and minimising waste by repurposing production materials.Packaging innovation is another priority, with recommendations for lighter bottles made from recycled glass or biodegradable alternatives that reduce environmental impact without compromising quality. Ethical sourcing is emphasised as a cornerstone of responsible production, encouraging distillers to map supply chains and prioritise suppliers engaged in biodiversity preservation and fairtrade practices.The Toolkit also highlights the importance of governance and transparency, providing frameworks for data measurement and reporting that align with global standards such as Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)."This initiative reflects the collective wisdom of our industry," said Jim Long, Board Director at The Gin Guild. “The Gin Guild membership spans global gin brands to small to medium-sized distilleries who were founded and have grown up during a fast-moving gin boom. As a result, we have a very diverse membership and knowledge pool to draw upon. The toolkit has greatly benefited from this and is a roadmap that is designed to allow all distilleries, big or small, to demonstrate credible sustainability credentials to all audiences."Collaboration Across the Industry:The Sustainability Toolkit was developed with input from a distinguished working group comprising leaders from across the gin sector. Contributors include Anne Brock, Master Distiller at Bombay Sapphire (Bacardi), who focused on sustainable distillation practices; Will Edge, founder of Greensand Ridge Distillery, a pioneer in carbon-neutral micro-distillation; and Fiona Humphries from Sipsmith, who championed packaging innovation to reduce carbon emissions."This isn’t just about compliance, it’s about the industry coming together to share knowledge and expertise to encourage as many gin distilleries as possible to adopt the ideas in the toolkit," said Fiona. "For new distilleries starting out on their sustainability journeys, the Toolkit provides invaluable information about the practical steps that they can take today to make meaningful progress, both to protect people and the planet, as well as save money."Will Edge, whose brand Greensand Ridge Distillery has gained multiple national awards for its sustainable practices, says, “I was asked to be a voice of the smaller distillers in the working group to represent the challenges we have in sustainable practices balanced against commercial challenges.“The great thing about this toolkit for small distilleries is that it gives you the baby steps, next steps and then stretch goals. As a distiller who may be struggling with some of the big challenges, you can go back and begin the sustainability journey with simpler things.“The toolkit gives you an industry-specific roadmap that is backed up with research, scientific thinking and many of the initiatives are cost-neutral.”Looking Ahead: A Call to Action for the Industry:The Gin Guild says the launch of the Sustainability Toolkit represents more than just a resource, it’s a call to action for gin distillers worldwide to unite in addressing shared challenges and opportunities. Alongside the Toolkit, The Gin Guild is introducing its #TenGreenBottles campaign, which will run through 2025 and aims to inspire collaboration across the industry in adopting greener practices."As an industry rooted in tradition and craftsmanship, we have both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead by example," said Pal Gleed. “The generosity of our member experts in shaping and supporting the project is a testament to the shared vision of sharing knowledge and best practice for the greater good.“It is fitting for us to launch on Earth Day as we raise our glasses to a conscience and planet-led future."The Sustainability Toolkit is available now free of charge to Gin Guild members.

The Gin Guild has launched its Sustainability Toolkit with the #TenGreenBottles campaign video

