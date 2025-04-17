Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,695 in the last 365 days.

ECRE Annual General Conference 2025

|Published on: 17th April 2025|Categories: News|

The ECRE Annual General Conference (AGC) 2025 will take place 09.00-18.00 on Thursday 5 June 2025 in Warsaw.

Participation in the AGC is open to representatives of ECRE member organisations, other organisations (e.g. other NGOs, think tanks, academic institutions, national administrations, EU institutions and other bodies, other international organisations etc.) and individuals. However, the participation of representatives of ECRE member organisations will be prioritised and ECRE reserves the right to refuse participation.

As in previous years, the AGC will consist of a mixture of plenary sessions and smaller workshops. A draft agenda will be available to download from this page soon.

Lunch and morning and afternoon refreshments will be provided for all participants.

The AGC will be followed by an informal social event in the evening.

There is no limit on the number of people from the same organisation who can participate. However, please note that due to current financial constraints, ECRE will not be able to cover any travel or accommodation costs for participants.

If you would like to participate in the ECRE AGC 2025, please complete this registration form.

For more information, please contact Ben Moore.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ECRE Annual General Conference 2025

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more