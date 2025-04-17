ECRE Annual General Conference 2025

The ECRE Annual General Conference (AGC) 2025 will take place 09.00-18.00 on Thursday 5 June 2025 in Warsaw.

Participation in the AGC is open to representatives of ECRE member organisations, other organisations (e.g. other NGOs, think tanks, academic institutions, national administrations, EU institutions and other bodies, other international organisations etc.) and individuals. However, the participation of representatives of ECRE member organisations will be prioritised and ECRE reserves the right to refuse participation.

As in previous years, the AGC will consist of a mixture of plenary sessions and smaller workshops. A draft agenda will be available to download from this page soon.

Lunch and morning and afternoon refreshments will be provided for all participants.

The AGC will be followed by an informal social event in the evening.

There is no limit on the number of people from the same organisation who can participate. However, please note that due to current financial constraints, ECRE will not be able to cover any travel or accommodation costs for participants.

If you would like to participate in the ECRE AGC 2025, please complete this registration form.

