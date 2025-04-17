Hooker Furnishings Reports Improved Sales in Fourth Quarter, Additional Planned Cost Savings

MARTINSVILLE, Va., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: HOFT) (the “Company” or “HFC”), a global leader in the design, production, and marketing of home furnishings for 101 years, today reported its operating results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full-year ended February 2, 2025. The fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year comprised 14 weeks and 53 weeks, respectively, in contrast to 13 weeks and 52 weeks in the corresponding periods of the previous year.

Key Results for the Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter:

Net sales for the quarter were $104.5 million compared to $96.8 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 8%. On a consolidated basis, the additional week in the current period drove the increase, contributing approximately $7.7 million to consolidated net sales based on the average net sales per shipping day. However, Hooker Branded and Home Meridian sales increased by 2.1% and 13.0%, respectively, based on the average net sales per shipping day.

Consolidated operating loss of $2.7 million, or (2.5%) of net sales, compared to operating income of $340,000, or 0.4% of net sales, in the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated net loss of $2.3 million, or per diluted share of ($0.22), for the quarter compared to net income of $593,000, or earnings per diluted share of $0.06, in the prior year quarter.

Charges recorded in the fourth quarter totaled $3.1 million. $1.3 million in end-of-life inventory write-downs related to the planned exit of its Savanah facility; $878,000 non-cash tradename impairment charges in the Home Meridian segment; $718,000 in bad debt expense due to a large customer bankruptcy (in addition to the $2.4 million recorded in the third quarter), and $199,000 in severance costs related to Company’s previously announced cost reduction plan.



Key Results for the Fiscal 2025 Full-Year:

For the full year of fiscal 2025, consolidated net sales were $397.5 million, reflecting a decrease of $35.8 million, or 8.3%, compared to the previous fiscal year. All three reportable segments experienced sales decreases driven by weak demand, a depressed housing market, and broader macroeconomic uncertainties impacting nearly the entire home furnishings industry.

Consolidated operating loss of $18.1 million, or (4.6%) of net sales, compared to operating income of $12.4 million, or 2.9% of net sales, in the prior year.

Consolidated net loss of $12.5 million, or per diluted share of ($1.19), for the current year compared to net income of $9.9 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.91, in the prior year.

Significant charges totaled $10.8 million recorded in fiscal 2025 included: $4.9 million in restructuring costs related to its initial cost reduction plan; $3.1 million in bad debt expense from a major customer’s bankruptcy, and $2.8 million non-cash tradename impairment.

Despite losses, fiscal 2025 milestones included the Margaritaville licensing agreement, the launch of Hooker Branded’s new merchandising strategy, Sunset West’s bi-coastal expansion, key inventory investments, and share gains amid a tough market.

Year-over-year market share growth of 3 to 15 basis points in each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2025 in Hooker’s Legacy divisions with fourth quarter data still pending, building on a consistent trend of sequential market share gains in every quarter of fiscal 2024.



Announcement of Additional Planned Cost Savings

The Company expects fiscal 2026 cost savings, net of associated transition costs, of at least between $0.8 to $1.0 million from the Savannah warehouse exit announced in March 2025. The exact amount of savings depends on the ultimate timing of the exit. It expects annualized cost savings from this exit of between $4.0 to $5.7 million beginning in fiscal 2027.

In addition to the $10 million in annualized cost savings announced in fiscal 2025, the Company also is announcing the implementation of expected additional annualized cost savings of between $8 to $10 million, including the Savanah exit, with completion of its plans currently anticipated by the second half of fiscal 2026. Total annualized savings of these two cost saving plans are expected to be between $18 million to $20 million once completed and are expected to be fully realized in fiscal 2027.

The Company is finalizing estimates of the potential financial impacts of the Savannah warehouse exit. Currently, it expects to record net charges of between $3.0 million to $4.0 million in fiscal 2026, related to the Savannah exit.



Management Commentary

“Excluding these charges, our financial performance improved sequentially each quarter throughout the year,” said Jeremy R. Hoff, Chief Executive Officer. “Even considering the extra week, Hooker Branded and Home Meridian sales increased.”

“We gained market share at Hooker Legacy in every quarter of fiscal 2025 through the third quarter, according to independent industry analysis,” Hoff continued. “Fourth quarter data is not yet available, but we believe the trend will continue. This consistent share growth, despite a contracting high-end segment, reinforces the competitive advantages we've built and our readiness to capitalize when demand rebounds.”

“While macroeconomic headwinds—including a weak housing market, lower consumer confidence and tariff uncertainty—persist, we remain focused on what we can control. We’ve accelerated cost reduction initiatives which we believe will improve operating income and cash flow.”

“These include the planned exit of our Savannah warehouse which is expected to save $4.0–$5.7 million annually beginning in fiscal 2027, and the opening of a new leased facility in Vietnam this May. When fully operational, we believe the Vietnam warehouse will reduce domestic safety stock needs, improve product flow, enable container mixing, and support margin expansion while enabling a speedier return on investment. Combined with other efforts, we expect to begin to realize a portion of our expected $18 to $20 million in annual operating expense savings by mid-year fiscal 2026, with those benefits beginning in the second half of the current fiscal year, with full annualized expected cost savings to be realized beginning in fiscal 2027.”

“Our actions reflect a disciplined, results-driven strategy to deliver long-term shareholder value,” Hoff concluded.

Segment Reporting

Hooker Branded

Fourth quarter net sales rose $3.8 million, or 10.0%, from the prior year quarter, driven by a 14% increase in unit volume. Operating income for the quarter was $1.1 million, down from $3.5 million a year ago, but improved from losses in earlier fiscal 2025 quarters. For fiscal 2025, net sales decreased $10.1 million, or a 6.5% decrease, due to a 5.7% drop in average selling prices and increased discounting, partially offset by a 2.9% rise in volume. Fourth quarter orders rose 15% year-over-year, reversing the trend of three quarters of decreases. Year-end backlog fell 22% but remained 9% above pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 levels. Our backlog drop was mostly driven by a significantly higher in stock position vs a year ago, which led to quicker shipping.

Home Meridian (HMI)

Fourth quarter net sales increased $6.3 million, or 21.7%, year-over-year, driven by strong hospitality sales offsetting softness in traditional channels. Gross profit for the quarter rose $2.4 million to $8.1 million, with gross margin reaching 22.9%—the highest since 2016—despite a $618,000 inventory write-down tied to the Savannah Warehouse exit. The segment reported a $500,000 operating loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting $2.2 million in the following charges: $618,000 (inventory), $718,000 (bad debt), and $878,000 (tradename impairment). Fiscal 2025 net sales decreased $12.7 million, or an 8.9% decrease, due to a 29.9% drop in volume, with 78% of the decrease tied to the previously announced exit of unprofitable lines. Orders and backlog also decreased amid continued pressure in mega and traditional channels.

Domestic Upholstery

Fourth quarter net sales decreased $2.0 million, or a 7.0% year-over-year due to soft demand across HF Custom, Bradington-Young, and Shenandoah, and seasonal softness at Sunset West. Fiscal 2025 net sales were down $12.6 million, or a 9.9% decrease, with decreases across most divisions, partly offset by a 6.8% increase at Sunset West. The segment posted a $2.5 million Q4 operating loss, driven by lower volume, under-absorbed overhead, and $80,000 in severance costs. Fourth quarter orders rose 13% versus the prior year period, with double-digit growth at Bradington-Young, HF Custom, and Sunset West. Sunset West has now posted four consecutive quarters of order growth, driven by East Coast distribution expansion. Year-end backlog was 4% below last year but 3% above pre-pandemic levels when excluding Sunset West.

Cash, Debt and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $6.3 million, a decrease of $36.9 million from the previous year-end. This decrease was largely due to an increase in accounts receivable and a planned increase in inventory levels, with Hooker Branded accounting for $12.6 million of the inventory increase. Additionally, the Company utilized its cash reserves for several key expenditures during fiscal 2025 including cash dividends to shareholders, development of its cloud-based ERP system, and capital expenditures. Despite these outflows, the Company maintained its financial flexibility with $41 million in available borrowing capacity under its new Amended and Restated Loan Agreement as of the end of fiscal 2025. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $19 million, with $41 million in unborrowed capacity as of yesterday.

“We strategically increased inventory in the fourth quarter to support three major new casegoods collections and replenish our most profitable, high-velocity items,” said Earl Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer. “This positioned us to improve product availability and speed to market in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and early fiscal 2026, while also mitigating expected supply disruptions from potential port strikes in the U.S. and an extended Lunar New Year in Vietnam.”

Capital Allocation

“We also refinanced our credit facility in the fourth quarter, which increased our borrowing capacity,” Armstrong added. “In March, we announced our regular quarterly dividend, reflecting our ongoing confidence in the Company’s outlook and extending our over 50-year track record of uninterrupted dividend payments.”

Outlook

“There is a lot of economic uncertainty and volatility right now,” said Hoff. “We are currently evaluating a range of strategies to mitigate the current economic environment, including a 50-year low in existing home sales, and the possible impact of additional reciprocal tariffs on our operations and profitability. Tariffs add tremendous complexity and uncertainty that require us to look at our cost structure more aggressively, particularly on the lower margin, direct container side of our business. Consequently, in addition to the cost savings we previously announced and those we are announcing in this release, we continue to identify additional opportunities to gain efficiency by consolidating operations and will provide more information in the coming weeks. While evaluation of our cost footprint and implementation of further cuts are both ongoing, we continue to invest in the highest growth-potential areas of our business, as growing profitable sales remains an intense focus.”

“On a positive note, the CPI cooled in February and March, falling to the levels experienced last summer and fall before it rose from November 2024 to January 2025. Additionally, according to the U.S. Census Bureau year-over-year monthly furniture sales have increased beginning in September 2024.”

“However, the Index of Consumer Sentiment is a real concern, and existing home sales continue to be low, which is a reflection of the uncertainty.”

“While the current environment is challenging, we believe we have positioned the company to continue gaining market share and maximizing revenues through our merchandising efforts, speed-to-market initiatives and in-stock position on top-selling products,” Hoff concluded.

Certain statements made in this release, other than those based on historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our reasonable judgment with respect to future events and typically can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could” or “anticipates,” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. (3) the cyclical nature of the furniture industry, which is particularly sensitive to changes in consumer confidence, the amount of consumers' income available for discretionary purchases, and the availability and terms of consumer credit; (4) risks associated with the ultimate outcome of our cost reduction plans, including the amounts and timing of savings realized and the ability to scale the business appropriately as customer demand increases or decreases based on the macroeconomic environment; (5) risks associated with the outcome of the Home Meridian (HMI) segment restructuring, including whether we can return the segment to consistent profitability; (6) risk associated with the planned exit of our Savannah, Georgia warehouse, including executing the exit in a timely manner, the costs and availability of temporary warehousing, moving and start-up costs, ERP and technology-related risks, the timing and amounts of related restructuring charges and expected cost savings, as well as possible related disruptions to sales, earnings, revenue; Table I HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) For the 14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 2, January 28, February 2, January 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 104,460 $ 96,775 $ 397,465 $ 433,226 Cost of sales 78,070 71,571 308,195 322,705 Inventory valuation expense 2,060 1,468 622 1,829 Gross profit 24,330 23,736 88,648 108,692 Selling and administrative expenses 25,185 22,472 100,215 92,678 Trade name impairment charges 878 - 2,831 - Intangible asset amortization 922 924 3,687 3,656 Operating (loss) / income (2,655 ) 340 (18,085 ) 12,358 Other income, net 359 582 2,933 1,653 Interest expense, net 388 376 1,274 1,573 (Loss) / Income before income taxes (2,684 ) 546 (16,426 ) 12,438 Income tax (benefit) / expense (351 ) (47 ) (3,919 ) 2,573 Net (loss) / income $ (2,333 ) $ 593 $ (12,507 ) $ 9,865 (Loss) / Earnings per share Basic $ (0.22 ) $ 0.06 $ (1.19 ) $ 0.91 Diluted $ (0.22 ) $ 0.06 $ (1.19 ) $ 0.91 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,542 10,490 10,525 10,684 Diluted 10,542 10,675 10,525 10,838 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.92 $ 0.89





Table II HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) / INCOME (In thousands) For the 14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 2, January 28, February 2, January 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) / income $ (2,333 ) $ 593 $ (12,507 ) $ 9,865 Other comprehensive income: Actuarial adjustments 5 36 (212 ) (172 ) Income tax effect on adjustments 8 (9 ) 51 41 Adjustments to net periodic benefit cost 13 27 (161 ) (131 ) Total comprehensive (loss) / income $ (2,320 ) $ 620 $ (12,668 ) $ 9,734





Table III HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) As of February 2, January 28, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,295 $ 43,159 Trade accounts receivable, net 58,198 51,280 Inventories 70,755 61,815 Income tax recoverable 521 3,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,355 5,530 Total current assets 141,124 164,798 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,195 29,142 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 29,238 28,528 Deferred taxes 16,057 12,005 Operating leases right-of-use assets 45,575 50,801 Intangible assets, net 22,104 28,622 Goodwill 15,036 15,036 Other assets 16,613 14,654 Total non-current assets 172,818 178,788 Total assets $ 313,942 $ 343,586 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 20,001 $ 16,470 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 3,851 7,400 Accrued income taxes 49 Customer deposits 5,655 5,920 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,502 6,964 Other accrued expenses 2,916 3,262 Current portion of long-term debt - 1,393 Total current liabilities 39,974 41,409 Long term debt 21,717 21,481 Deferred compensation 6,795 7,418 Operating lease liabilities 41,073 46,414 Other long-term liabilities - 889 Total long-term liabilities 69,585 76,202 Total liabilities 109,559 117,611 Shareholders' equity Common stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 10,703 and 10,672 shares issued and outstanding on each date 50,474 49,524 Retained earnings 153,336 175,717 Accumulated other comprehensive income 573 734 Total shareholders' equity 204,383 225,975 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 313,942 $ 343,586





Table IV HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) For the 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 2, January 28, 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net (loss) / income $ (12,507 ) $ 9,865 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities: Inventory valuation expense 622 1,829 Depreciation and amortization 9,229 8,956 Deferred income tax expense (4,006 ) 2,523 Trade name impairment 2,831 - Noncash restricted stock and performance awards 950 1,706 Provision for doubtful accounts and sales allowances 3,327 (727 ) Gain on life insurance policies (1,213 ) (984 ) (Gain) / loss on disposal of assets 35 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (10,245 ) 11,577 Inventories (9,562 ) 34,776 Income tax recoverable 2,492 65 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,988 ) (5,111 ) Trade accounts payable 3,365 190 Accrued income taxes 49 - Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits (3,549 ) (1,890 ) Customer deposits (265 ) (2,590 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 422 449 Other accrued expenses (1,138 ) (4,261 ) Deferred compensation (830 ) (937 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities $ (23,016 ) $ 55,471 Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,243 ) (6,815 ) Premiums paid on life insurance policies (395 ) (406 ) Proceeds received on life insurance policies 936 1,036 Proceeds from sales of assets 3 - Acquisitions - (2,373 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,699 ) $ (8,558 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from ABL 22,085 - Payments for long-term loans (22,900 ) (1,400 ) Cash dividends paid (9,854 ) (9,682 ) Debt issuance cost (480 ) - Purchase and retirement of common stock - (11,674 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (11,149 ) $ (22,756 ) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (36,864 ) 24,157 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 43,159 19,002 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 6,295 $ 43,159 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refund $ (2,328 ) $ 23 Cash paid for interest, net 1,312 1,375 Non-cash transactions: Increase / (decrease) in lease liabilities arising from changes in right-of-use assets $ 3,201 $ (10,646 ) Increase in property and equipment through accrued purchases 167 190





Table V

HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET SALES, GROSS PROFIT, AND OPERATING (LOSS) / INCOME BY SEGMENT (In thousands) 14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended February 2, 2025 January 28, 2024 February 2, 2025 January 28, 2024 % Net % Net % Net % Net Net sales Sales Sales Sales Sales Hooker Branded $ 41,421 39.7 % $ 37,654 38.9 % $ 146,470 36.9 % $ 156,590 36.1 % Home Meridian 35,323 33.8 % 29,015 30.0 % 130,816 32.9 % 143,538 33.1 % Domestic Upholstery 26,306 25.2 % 28,272 29.2 % 114,216 28.7 % 126,827 29.3 % All Other 1,410 1.3 % 1,834 1.9 % 5,963 1.5 % 6,271 1.4 % Consolidated $ 104,460 100 % $ 96,775 100 % $ 397,465 100 % $ 433,226 100 % Gross profit Hooker Branded $ 13,319 32.2 % $ 13,833 36.7 % $ 45,187 30.9 % $ 58,387 37.3 % Home Meridian 8,078 22.9 % 5,641 19.4 % 25,386 19.4 % 24,367 17.0 % Domestic Upholstery 3,191 12.1 % 4,175 14.8 % 18,289 16.0 % 24,048 19.0 % All Other (258 ) -18.3 % 87 4.7 % (214 ) -3.6 % 1,890 30.1 % Consolidated $ 24,330 23.3 % $ 23,736 24.5 % $ 88,648 22.3 % $ 108,692 25.1 % Operating (loss) / income Hooker Branded $ 1,131 2.7 % $ 3,546 9.4 % $ (962 ) -0.7 % $ 17,560 11.2 % Home Meridian (499 ) -1.4 % (997 ) -3.4 % (8,349 ) -6.4 % (5,530 ) -3.9 % Domestic Upholstery (2,498 ) -9.5 % (1,609 ) -5.7 % (5,374 ) -4.7 % 1,131 0.9 % All Other (789 ) -56.0 % (600 ) -32.7 % (3,400 ) -57.0 % (803 ) -12.8 % Consolidated $ (2,655 ) -2.5 % $ 340 0.4 % $ (18,085 ) -4.6 % $ 12,358 2.9 %





Table VI HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Order Backlog (In thousands) Reporting Segment February 2, 2025 January 28, 2024 February 2, 2020 Hooker Branded $ 11,984 $ 15,416 $ 10,979 Home Meridian 21,002 36,013 85,556 Domestic Upholstery 18,123 18,920 14,705 All Other 1,527 1,475 2,520 Consolidated $ 52,636 $ 71,824 $ 113,760

