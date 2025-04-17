Niu Technologies Ranks First in China’s Two-Wheeler Segment in S&P Global ESG Rankings

BEIJING, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced significant advancements in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance for 2024. NIU’s S&P Global ESG Score rose by 14 points year-over-year to 43, ranking the top position in China’s two-wheeler segment. In the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), NIU outperformed 68% of global automotive companies. Notably, the Company also became one of the first electric two-wheeler companies in China to proactively participate in CDP’s environmental assessment, a global non-profit that runs the world’s only independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. With a strategic focus on data transparency and responsible management, NIU continues to set new benchmarks for sustainable development in the industry.

NIU’s systematic approach to ESG has delivered strong results across each assessment criteria. NIU’s S&P Global ESG Score ranked first in China’s two-wheeler segment and was among the top 4 in the broader automotive industry, surpassing the industry average by 11 points. NIU’s S&P Global CSA Environmental score exceeded more than half of global automotive companies, while its Social and Governance scores outperformed 65% and 77% of global peers, respectively. Taken together, NIU’s 2024 ESG achievements underscore its leadership in advancing sustainable development in China and highlight the breadth and effectiveness of its sustainability initiatives.

Commitment to Transparency and Data-Driven ESG Leadership

In 2024, NIU enhanced its ESG transparency by disclosing comprehensive data on direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions for the first time and conducting a climate risk assessment aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework. As a result, NIU's S&P Global CSA Score increased from 0 to 75 in TCFD Disclosure criteria. The Company has disclosed energy consumption for three consecutive years and implemented multi-dimensional monitoring of energy intensity - per capita, per unit of production, and per unit of revenue - raising its CSA score in Energy Consumption criteria from 42 to 90.

NIU's decarbonization initiatives are further reflected in its technical achievements. The Company achieved a perfect S&P Global CSA Score for the second consecutive year in Product Quality & Recall Management, Information Security, as well as Low-Carbon Products, and Product Stewardship criteria. NIU’s transparent warranty provisions underscore its commitment to product quality and customer protection. Multi-Level Protection Scheme (MLPS) and Level 3 security certification ensure robust data protection and user privacy. The Company’s smart two-wheelers feature low-carbon designs and green manufacturing, setting industry standards for sustainability. Lightweight designs and lithium battery adoption have significantly improved resource efficiency, while the disclosure of user-based carbon reduction data has established a new benchmark for data-driven resource management.

Comprehensive and Responsible ESG Practices Across the Value Chain

“Sustainability is embedded in our business DNA and is central to driving the transformation of the global industry,” commented by Niu Technologies. “In 2024, NIU achieved breakthroughs across multiple ESG dimensions and criteria by establishing a comprehensive value chain management system, extending its responsibility throughout the industry.”

Across its upstream supply chain, NIU introduced a “Supplier Code of Conduct” and “Conflict Minerals Policy” to ensure ethical and environmental standards in raw material sourcing. The Company also issued a “Biodiversity and Zero Deforestation Policy,” reflecting its proactive approach to environmental stewardship. On the customer service front, NIU implemented 24/7 support, achieving a perfect score in Customer Satisfaction Measurement criteria. Internally, NIU’s “Employee Rights and Interests Policy” prohibits discrimination and harassment in the workplace, and includes enhanced transparency and disclosures including gender ratio data across various positions. The Company’s newly introduced “Human Rights Policy” received a perfect assessment score, underscoring its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Pioneering Climate Disclosure and Industry Leadership

As one of the first electric two-wheeler companies in China to participate in the CDP assessment, NIU publicly disclosed its carbon emissions data through this internationally respected third-party platform for the first time, earning a “Awareness Level” rating. This milestone highlights NIU's commitments and forward-looking environmental governance, demonstrating the dedication to transparency and leadership in sustainability development initiatives. Looking ahead, NIU remains committed to sustainable development and will increase investments into research and innovation related to environmental management and carbon emissions control, leading the smart two-wheeler segment toward a more sustainable future.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

