Pioneering Swiss Law Firm OBERSON ABELS Goes Live on iManage Cloud

CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that leading Swiss law firm OBERSON ABELS SA has successfully gone live on iManage Cloud, becoming the first Swiss law firm to adopt iManage Work from the company’s newly launched Cloud Region in Switzerland.

The firm transitioned from on-premises solutions to iManage Cloud, attracted by its proven, market-recognized platform now available through a Swiss-based Cloud Region. The shift gives the firm a competitive edge by eliminating the burden of on-premises hardware, enhancing security and resilience, and improving efficiency for its legal professionals—while also laying the groundwork for adopting advanced capabilities like AI.

“OBERSON ABELS is proud to be the first law firm on the Swiss-hosted instance of iManage Cloud,” said Pierre-Marie Glauser, Co-Managing Partner, OBERSON ABELS. “When we decided to move away from on-premises document and email management, we did a thorough marketplace review and found the iManage knowledge work platform to be both powerful and intuitive, while fully meeting all our regional security requirements. Choosing iManage Cloud opens an exciting new era for us, where we can enhance our expertise and skills with industry-leading technology and deliver optimal outcomes for our clients.”

OBERSON ABELS has approximately 90 users across four different offices accessing the iManage knowledge work platform through iManage Cloud. To assist in its migration to iManage Cloud, OBERSON ABELS SA worked with local iManage partner Eficio.

“We were pleased to use our 20 years of experience and unique know-how within the legal field to successfully migrate OBERSON ABELS to iManage Cloud,” said Emmanuel Potvin, CEO at Eficio. “With iManage Cloud, OBERSON ABELS has equipped its interdisciplinary teams with a comprehensive knowledge work platform that will enable them to collaborate and be productive from anywhere, on any device, safely and securely.”

iManage offers customers ten global iManage Cloud Regions to choose from, including the new Swiss region. Built on Microsoft Azure, each iManage Cloud Region consists of three independent data centers, for maximum security, performance, and reliability.

“OBERSON ABELS’ decision to adopt iManage Cloud reflects their innovative and visionary mindset,” said Chris RuBert, Executive Vice President of Cloud Operations & Support Services, at iManage. “At iManage, we place the utmost importance on data security and are continually investing in ways to meet the highest standards. With our new Swiss Cloud Region, we’re able to deliver our trusted platform in compliance with local data residency requirements—opening the door for more Swiss firms to confidently adopt iManage.”

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

