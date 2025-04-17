New book explores the co-creation of service value in data-driven digital health platforms

Jae Kyu Lee, a Professor Emeritus at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and a Distinguished Professor at Xi’an Jiaotong University.

GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital health sector is evolving rapidly, with data analytics playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future of healthcare delivery. A newly released work offers an in-depth look at how doctors, patients, and platforms collaborate to create value within this rapidly growing field. This timely publication provides critical insights for healthcare providers, platform managers, and policymakers, offering strategies to optimize service delivery and improve user engagement. It also forecasts the future trajectory of internet-based health platforms, presenting a comprehensive vision of how they will evolve in the coming years.

While internet health platforms have the potential to vastly improve accessibility and efficiency, the industry still faces challenges in understanding the underlying mechanisms behind value co-creation. As the number of platforms grows, the intricate processes by which doctors, patients, and platforms collaborate to create value remain poorly understood. A book Data-driven Internet Health Platform Service Value Co-creation addresses this gap by analyzing the co-creation process and offering practical solutions to improve how these platforms operate.

The book is authored by Professor Shan Liu from Xi'an Jiaotong University and Professor Xing Zhang from Wuhan Textile University. Through a deep dive into the roles of doctors, patients, and platforms, the authors explore how these three parties work together to shape the healthcare experience. The book covers everything from service value discovery to value enhancement strategies. By integrating interdisciplinary theories and empirical research, the authors provide a framework for understanding how internet health platforms function and create value, empowering healthcare providers, platform developers, and policymakers to make informed decisions.

The book offers a systematic approach to understanding how value is created across the lifecycle of internet health platforms, from initial discovery to the formulation of strategies that enhance service delivery. The authors combine big data analytics with behavioral science to provide quantifiable tools for assessing the value co-creation process, offering both theoretical insights and practical strategies for improving operational efficiency and long-term user retention. Healthcare institutions can use the value co-creation models presented in the book to guide their digital transformation efforts, while platform developers can benefit from actionable strategies that help them optimize platform functionality. Additionally, policymakers can use the regulatory frameworks proposed in the book to support the continued growth of digital health platforms, making it a comprehensive resource for both the academic and practical aspects of the industry.

Jae Kyu Lee, Professor Emeritus at KAIST, praised the book for its balance of theory and practical application. "This book is a landmark publication that bridges the gap between theory and practice in the field of digital medical health," said Prof. Lee. "It is an essential guide for scholars and practitioners alike." He also emphasized the importance of the book's relevance to current industry needs, stating, "It provides a roadmap for enhancing platform efficacy and user engagement in rapidly evolving digital health ecosystems."

The book's release marks a significant step forward in China's theoretical research on digital health. The proposed "data-driven value co-creation" paradigm is poised to become a new benchmark, influencing the future of digital health platform development. By offering actionable strategies and deep insights, this work is positioned to help shape the evolution of digital health platforms, ensuring that they can continue to deliver value to both users and providers alike.

