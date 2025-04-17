FEUSA’s Pat Soldano, Brownstein’s Mark Warren Speak at Sonoma Authors Festival on Importance Family Businesses

Over 25 Well-Known Authors, including Isabel Allende and Michael Connelly, Discuss Successful Writing, Business of Writing, and Today’s Top Issues

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA, and Mark Warren, shareholder of law and government relations firm, Brownstein, will be speaking to some of America’s most well-known authors and attendees at this year’s eighth annual Sonoma Valley Authors Festival , held April 30 – May 4.The event, held at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa, is a three-day weekend lecture series that brings people together to hear famous authors from a variety of literary genres. The event uses “TED Talk” style author presentations and breakout sessions, where speakers discuss their latest works, as well as advances being made in science, technology, medicine, and current issues.These year’s lineup of over 25 well-known authors include: Isabel Allende, Michael Connelly, Percival Everett, Ada Limon, Anna Quindlen, Ruth Reichl, and Evan Thomas. Successful authors are very often family businesses in their own right , but perhaps few know there is a voice on Capitol Hill fighting for their tax and economic policy concerns,” said Soldano about the event.According to research, America’s family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce. Yet, few on Capitol Hill recognize the size and power of America’s family-owned businesses, including those working writers and published authors.The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival was founded in 2018 by Ginny and David Freeman as a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity focused on education and community involvement. The festival has quickly become a “must-attend event for those committed to enriching their lives through literature, learning, science, technology, and medicine,” according to Freeman.Soldano is also President of the Policy and Taxation Group, which advocates for tax and economic policies affecting family offices and successful families. Warren has worked on every major tax-policy debate since the Clinton administration. He is often relied upon by businesses to develop effective tax strategies, from corporate and international to energy and environmental policies.“We’re excited to be involved with this year’s author’s festival and to tell our story to perhaps the smallest of family-owned businesses, the successful author, and to those attending the event,” said Soldano. “Family Enterprise USA provides a voice for all family-owned businesses, no matter how large or small, and we look forward to advocating for the largest private employer and greatest generator of jobs we have in this country, family-owned businesses,” she said. “This includes successful authors, many of which operate as family-owned businesses.”About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Sonoma Valley Authors FestivalThe Sonoma Valley Authors Festival (SVAF) was founded in 2018 by Ginny and David Freeman as a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity focused on education and community involvement. This annual event brings together literature enthusiasts and lifelong learners to engage with world-class authors of all genres and speakers in science, technology, and medicine. SVAF is supported by individual donors, corporate sponsors, and dedicated local volunteers. Past authors have included: Isabel Allende, Dave Barry, Bill Browder, Bonnie Garmus, Amor Towles, Billy Collins, and Abraham Verghese.

