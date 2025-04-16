Great Elm Commercial Finance Launches Enhanced Asset-Based Loan Product to Support U.S. Importers Amid Rising Tariff Pressures

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Commercial Finance, a leading provider of asset-based lending (ABL) solutions, announced the launch of a new, enhanced asset-based loan product designed to help small to middle market businesses navigate the financial strain of a higher tariff environment.

“As tariff pressures continue to affect the cost of imported goods, we're introducing a loan product that provides higher advance rates on imported products and inventory,” said Michael Keller, CEO of Great Elm Commercial Finance. “This offering reflects our ongoing commitment to helping U.S. based companies manage working capital needs and adapt to an evolving global trade landscape.”

In addition to supporting companies with higher import costs, Great Elm’s flexible financing structures are tailored to assist businesses as they reconfigure supply chains including efforts to nearshore or onshore production. Whether companies are reducing dependency on overseas manufacturing, improving logistical reliability, or shifting sourcing strategies to navigate ongoing uncertainty, Great Elm provides the liquidity and support needed to move forward with confidence.

This new product is specifically tailored for import-driven businesses that require adaptable capital to maintain healthy cash flow and inventory levels during times of economic and supply chain disruption.

Great Elm Commercial Finance offers secured lending solutions ranging from $2 million to $30 million, serving a broad spectrum of industries. The firm specializes in creating customized capital structures that enable companies to unlock the value of their assets and drive long-term growth.

“In this fast-changing environment, our goal is to be a reliable capital partner to middle-market companies across the country,” Keller added.

About Great Elm Commercial Finance

Great Elm Commercial Finance (www.greatelmcf.com) is a Great Elm Specialty Finance business which helps its clients unlock working capital through customized, asset-based lending solutions. Great Elm CF provides flexibility, speed, and services that businesses need to thrive when traditional financing falls short. What sets Great Elm CF apart is its deep understanding of its borrowers allowing swift and creative solutions. The team brings decades of experience across credit cycles, providing the capabilities required to underwrite complex opportunities that traditional lenders avoid. Great Elm CF funds facilities from $2 million to $30 million, backed by receivables, inventory, equipment, and real estate—tailoring each structure to its clients’ unique capital requirements. With a relationship-first mindset, the company works closely with founders, sponsors, and advisors to craft lending solutions that stand up to real-world business challenges and seize opportunities in stride.

Contact:

Michael Keller

mkeller@greatelmsf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.