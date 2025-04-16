Copperloy Welcomes Britta Duvall as Sales Coordinator

Copperloy is pleased to welcome Britta Duvall as the company’s newest Sales Coordinator.

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copperloy is pleased to welcome Britta Duvall as the company’s newest Sales Coordinator. With a background in administrative operations, logistics, and customer service, Britta brings a strong foundation in communication, organization, and multi-tasking to the role.

Driving Team Growth and Service Excellence

Britta will play a central role in bridging sales and logistics, supporting quoting, order entry, and delivery coordination. Her presence strengthens Copperloy’s commitment to responsive service and smooth operations.

“I’m excited to be part of the Copperloy team,” Britta Duvall shares. “Working for a company whose products are made in the USA is something I’m truly proud to be part of. I look forward to building relationships within the industry and contributing to the continued success here at Copperloy.”

Copperloy team members are equally enthusiastic about the value she brings. “Britta has hit the ground running,” said Andy Pohlmeyer, National Sales Manager. “Her attention to detail and ability to keep things moving between departments make a real impact. She’s exactly the kind of person we look for—dependable, sharp, and a great team player.”

Positioned for What’s Next

As Copperloy continues to invest in both talent and innovation, new team members like Britta are helping strengthen the internal systems that support long-term growth. Her role reflects the company’s forward-thinking approach—building a team equipped to meet evolving customer needs and drive operational improvements.

“We’re always working to improve—not just our products, but how we support customers from start to finish,” said Pohlmeyer. “Hiring Britta is part of that bigger picture. It’s about building a team that’s ready for what’s ahead.”

From safer, better-engineered yard ramps to more efficient service, Copperloy continues to lead by example—prioritizing performance, safety, and dependability at every step of the customer journey.

Built to Last, Built for America

Copperloy, a division of JH Industries, is a U.S. manufacturer of yard ramps, dock boards, and other loading dock equipment. For over 70 years, the company has delivered high-performance, American-made solutions that improve safety and efficiency across industries.

For more information, contact Andy Pohlmeyer, National Sales Manager, at (800) 321-4968 ext. 221 or via email at apohlmeyer@copperloy.com.

