RIDOH Highlights Initiatives to Address STIs During STI Awareness Week

In observance of National STI Awareness Week, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is highlighting some of the public health campaigns and interventions it has implemented, in partnership with community-based organizations, to address rising sexually transmitted infection (STI) rates in Rhode Island.

In March, RIDOH released its 2023 Rhode Island HIV, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Viral Hepatitis, and Tuberculosis Surveillance Report. This report indicated that after a drop in STI cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, total STI rates have started to rebound, with total syphilis and gonorrhea rates exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2023. Preliminary 2024 data indicate similar trends. Additionally, after many years of declining numbers of HIV cases in Rhode Island, an above-average number of new HIV diagnoses were observed in 2024.

"It's essential to avoid labeling or blaming any specific group, to support those at highest risk, and to ensure all communities remain vigilant," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "I am proud of the work that RIDOH continues to lead in innovative prevention and testing strategies that reach people where they are."

Key Initiatives

- To help address the increase in HIV diagnoses, RIDOH continues to promote the Rhode Island PrEP Champions Network, which lists available PrEP services and showcases videos of trusted healthcare professionals from sexual health clinics and community health centers in Rhode Island. PrEP is short for pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV. Available in a daily pill or an injection every two months from a healthcare professional, PrEP significantly reduces a person's chances of getting HIV. PrEP is for adults and adolescents without HIV who may be exposed to HIV through sex or injection drug use. The PrEP Champions Network now has participating clinics in every region of Rhode Island. These clinics can also help patients learn more about Doxycycline Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (Doxy PEP), a newly recommended STI prevention strategy that involves taking the antibiotic doxycycline after unprotected sex to prevent chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis.

Learn more, see videos from PrEP Champions, and find new frequently asked questions (FAQs) about PrEP posted at health.ri.gov/prep. Medical practices or healthcare professionals interested in joining the PrEP Champions Network can learn more at https://prep.soapboxx.com.

- Recognizing that consistent, correct use of condoms are important parts of safer sex, unplanned pregnancy prevention, and prevention of HIV and other STIs. RIDOH's "Your Health, Your Choice: Know Your Options," and "Your Guide to Safer Sex" web page at health.ri.gov/youroptions highlights the many options Rhode Islanders can consider to help prevent HIV and other STIs, as well as information on a variety of HIV and STI testing services.

- RIDOH is also currently promoting its "Healthy Beginning" campaign in English (health.ri.gov/healthybeginning) and Spanish (health.ri.gov/comienzosaludable), a bilingual community initiative to increase awareness and provide the support that expecting mothers need in order to access quality prenatal care and raising awareness about the importance of prenatal screening, including for congenital syphilis. The campaign is intended to help RIDOH address concerning trends in congenital syphilis rates being observed both nationally and in Rhode Island.

Tracking and analyzing rates of these diseases is complex work that requires time and significant coordination. The lag between 2023 and March 2025 is typical when assessing trends in this field. The data in the report represent the most accurate, comprehensive, up-to-date picture we have of HIV, STIs, viral hepatitis, and TB in Rhode Island.