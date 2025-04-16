Superior Asphalt MN Rolls Out Spring and Summer Neighborhood Discounts with Up to 25% Off Driveway Sealcoating Services

35-Year Trusted Local Company Offers Discounted Rates for Western and Southern Suburbs in May, Eastern and Northern in June

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the snow melted and spring in full bloom, Superior Asphalt MN is once again offering its seasonal Neighborhood Group Rate Special—a limited-time promotion that gives homeowners in the Twin Cities metro area up to 25% off premium driveway sealcoating services.Starting May 1, 2025, customers in the western and southern suburbs can take advantage of the discount when they schedule their sealcoating appointment on a day that Superior Asphalt crews are working in their area. The promotion continues in June for customers in the eastern and northern suburbs, giving all metro-area homeowners an opportunity to spruce up their driveways for less while protecting their investment. The promotion will then continue through the remainder of the summer at various times for each area.“For over 35 years, we’ve taken pride in delivering long-lasting, high-quality driveway services to our neighbors,” said David Brattland, owner and founder of Superior Asphalt. “Our neighborhood group rates are our way of giving the best possible value to our customers utilizing increased efficiency and economies of scale.”Founded in 1987, Superior Asphalt has become one of the most respected names in the Twin Cities asphalt industry, known for its transparency, reliability, and hand-applied, professional-grade sealcoating. To date, the company has serviced nearly 200,000 driveways across Minnesota—a figure that continues to climb thanks to the company’s trusted name and proven results.SPECIAL OFFER DETAILSHomeowners can take advantage of the Spring and Summer Group Rate promotion in two simple ways:Online: Visit www.SuperiorAsphaltMN.com and click “Schedule Me.” Fill out the sign-up form and hit send. A confirmation email or text will be sent within 24 hours.Phone: Call the 24-hour automated scheduling line at (952) 942-8547. Follow the prompts, and a confirmation call or text will follow within a day.Customers who schedule under the promotion will receive Superior Asphalt’s full-service, five-step process:1. Machine Clean Driveway – Thorough surface cleaning for proper sealant adhesion.2. Oil Spot Treatment – Application of petro-seal to neutralize oil-stained areas.3. Crack Filling – Application of Flexmasterrubberized crack filler for long-lasting repair.4. Hand-Applied Sealcoating – Star Seal professional-grade asphalt emulsion is hand-applied for a smooth, even finish.5. Driveway Barricade – Access is blocked with banner tape for proper curing.Unlike some competitors, Superior Asphalt never requires upfront payment. Once the job is complete, customers receive a convenient invoice and can pay online or by mail. “We want our customers to be 100% satisfied before they ever reach for their wallets,” Brattland said.COMMITTED TO CUSTOMER EXPERIENCEWith an A+ rating from the Minnesota Better Business Bureau and a nomination for the prestigious BBB Torch Award for Ethics, Superior Asphalt continues to set the standard in ethical business practices and customer-first service.“For us, it’s about more than sealcoating—it’s about trust,” Brattland emphasized. “Our estimate is our promise. We will never charge more than what we quote, and we guarantee a neat, professional job every time.”That dedication shows in the customer experience. When the Superior crew arrives, they ring the doorbell to let homeowners know work is beginning. Customers are welcome to ask questions, and the crew keeps a clean job site from start to finish.Here’s what to expect once your driveway is sealed:1. Walkable Surface: Driveways are usually safe to walk on within 4–6 hours.2. Vehicle Access: Wait 24 hours before driving on the freshly sealed surface.3. No Upfront Costs: As always, payment comes after the work is complete.4. Easy Online Pay: Invoices can be paid by clicking “Pay My Bill” on the website or by mailing a check.5. Satisfaction Guaranteed: If weather causes delays, customers are promptly notified, and work is rescheduled at no additional charge.WHY SEALCOATING MATTERSIn Minnesota’s harsh freeze-thaw climate, asphalt driveways are constantly under stress. Sealcoating not only boosts curb appeal but also protects against moisture, UV rays, oil stains, and cracking—adding years to the lifespan of a driveway.“Sealcoating is one of the best things you can do to maintain your property value,” Brattland said. “It’s a small investment compared to replacing a worn-out driveway.”And with the Spring and Summer Neighborhood Special, the investment gets even smaller.“We want to make it affordable for people to maintain their property the right way,” Brattland added. “This promotion helps us streamline our routes and pass the savings back to the customer.”A LEGACY OF EXCELLENCEFor more than three decades, Superior Asphalt has maintained a singular focus: deliver quality asphalt services with integrity, professionalism, and care.“We’ve stayed true to our roots,” Brattland said. “We’re a local company made up of local crews, and we care about the neighborhoods we serve.”Whether it’s your first time scheduling with Superior or your tenth, Brattland and his team are committed to delivering results that speak for themselves.“It’s about doing things the right way—from the materials we use to the way we treat people,” he said. “And that’s not going to change.”ABOUT SUPERIOR ASPHALT MNFounded in 1987 by owner David Brattland, Superior Asphalt MN is one of the most trusted names in residential and commercial asphalt services across the Twin Cities metro area. With more than 35 years of experience, the company has sealed nearly 200,000 driveways and is known for its commitment to high-grade materials, hand-applied workmanship, and unmatched customer care. Headquartered in Minnesota, Superior Asphalt is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating and has been nominated for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics. Brattland, a hands-on owner since day one, continues to lead with the same integrity, transparency, and customer-first values that built the company’s reputation from the ground up. Whether it’s sealcoating, crack filling, or full-service asphalt maintenance, Superior Asphalt delivers clean, reliable, and long-lasting results—on time and on budget. Learn more or schedule service at www.SuperiorAsphaltMN.com

