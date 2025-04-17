SBS Streamlines Microfinance Operations to Expand Financial Access Across Africa

SBP Core Amplitude Enables Institutions to Make Lending Products and Services More Accessible, While Managing Risk and Compliance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBS, the global financial technology company that more than 1,500 financial institutions rely on to digitally transform the way they operate, announced today the expansion of its core banking technology SBP Core Amplitude by SBS for microfinance operations. More than 220 large retail groups, greenfield banks and microfinances across Africa, including KCB Group, BGFI Bank, Orabank, Coris Bank, Community Credit Company (CCC Plc), Scolaris Finance, Advans (Ghana, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, and Cameroon) and QNB Egypt, already rely on SBP Core Amplitude to streamline their operations. Now, SBS will expand its work to seamlessly enable small-scale transactions like micro-loans, payments and savings accounts; ensure local regulatory compliance and power financial institutions’ evolution ambitions within SBP Core Amplitude’s scalable solution.

The microfinance industry is set to surpass $300 billion in 2026 as more of these organizations emerge to bring financial services to the under-banked and drive economic growth. In Africa, more than half of the population remains unbanked, demonstrating the continued need for financial inclusion and these microfinance institutions.

SBP Core Amplitude centralizes financial operations, ensures 24/7 availability across regions and delivers real-time customer insights on mobile, web or API-connected interfaces. With seamless integration between different banking modules, SBP Core Amplitude enables institutions to grow their offering suite over time to meet client demand.

The all-in-one, scalable solution delivers a range of high-impact benefits tailored to microfinance institutions:

· Accelerated deployment timelines, enabling go-to-market readiness in just a few weeks

· Effortless regulatory compliance with local jurisdictions and reporting standards

· Scalable support that adapts to the evolving needs of financial institutions throughout their growth journey

“We're observing a notable increase in financial institutions eager to provide microfinance services to their clients, necessitating that technology remains ahead of the curve." said Camil Bennani Smires, General Manager, SBP Core Amplitude at SBS. “Our mission and vision are rooted in driving economic development in Africa. With a platform that integrates modular core banking and supports micro-finance transactions, we aim to empower financial organizations and, by extension, the communities they serve, fostering sustainable economic growth.”

With the expansion of SBP Core Amplitude, SBS will grow its microfinance work with new financial institutions and its existing 35 rollout microfinance clients across 17 countries that already benefit from its solutions. This move is part of SBS’ larger ambition to increase financial inclusion by powering financial institutions to fulfill social missions across education, agriculture, entrepreneurship, women empowerment and more.

About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank[CB3] , Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

