Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $377,000 or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2024 of $268,000 or $0.44 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.45 per share in the first quarter of 2025.

Total loans were $172.3 million on March 31, 2025 compared to loans in 2024 of $168.5 million. Deposits were $229.5 million on March 31, 2025 compared to deposits in 2024 of $194.6 million. Total assets on March 31, 2025 were $266.2 million compared to assets in 2024 of $243.5 million.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
       
     
    3/31/2025 3/31/2024
 		 
       
Total Assets   $ 266,202 $ 243,484  
       
Loans receivable, net     172,300   168,491  
Allowance for loan losses     1,947   2,934  
Cash and cash equivalents     21,367   2,588  
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks     -   -  
Securities available for sale     53,820   57,318  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     3,150   3,150  
Deposits     229,461   194,598  
FHLB borrowings and note payable     15,000   26,136  
Shareholders' equity     20,843   20,801  
Shares Issued and Outstanding     613,153   612,822  
Nonperforming loans     3,106   545  
Real Estate Owned     -   -  
       
       
    Three months ended 3/31
      2025   2024  
       
Interest income   $ 3,442 $ 3,088  
Interest expense     1,520   1,474  
Net interest income     1,922   1,614  
Provision for loan losses     -   -  
Net interest income after provision     1,922   1,614  
Gain on sale of loans     53   51  
Other income     190   240  
General, admin. & other expense     1,756   1,653  
Earnings before income taxes     409   252  
Income tax expense     32   (16 )
Net earnings   $ 377 $ 268  
Earnings per share   $0.61 $0.44  
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted     613,153   612,822  


Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


