Good Game Reality Show Reimagines Global Gaming Stardom with Tokenized Memberships and Real-Life Lounges

Reality show meets real-life rewards through $GDGM-powered memberships that bring fans into the action with exclusive content, competitions, and community experiences

Dubai, UAE, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Game Group Inc., the entertainment company behind the world’s first global community powered gaming reality show Good Game, is bringing its vision full circle with the launch of an immersive membership program that connects fans directly to the action—both online and on the ground.

As the Good Game reality series captures the stories of rising gaming icons in a competitive, high-stakes format, viewers are now being invited to go from passive audience to active participants through tiered Good Game Memberships, powered by the native token $GDGM. These memberships provide exclusive access to digital rewards, in-show voting, behind-the-scenes content, and real-world perks—bridging the gap between Web2 audiences and Web3 ownership.

“With Good Game, we’re creating the ‘Gaming Idol’ of our generation—where the best compete, judges determine the outcome, and the entire community participates and gets rewarded,” said Rai Cockfield, Founder of Good Game. “Membership is the bridge that connects it all—letting fans not only watch but help shape the show, unlock real-world perks, and join a global movement.”

The Good Game Membership program is structured across four tiers—Bronze, Silver, Platinum, and Diamond—designed to provide increasing levels of engagement and reward based on fiat or $GDGM token staking. Members can expect:

Monthly digital gaming rewards (in-game items, early access, points)

(in-game items, early access, points) Discounts on gaming gear and exclusive merchandise

on gaming gear and exclusive merchandise In-show voting and fan contests

Access to premium events , celebrity meet-and-greets, and DAO governance

, celebrity meet-and-greets, and DAO governance Private Discord networks and staking rewards

Higher-tier memberships unlock VIP access to real-life Good Game experiences, including luxury event tickets, global gaming parties, and set visits—creating a true Web3-powered fan economy.

As a natural extension of the show and membership program, Good Game Group will also debut a global series of Good Game Lounges—physical hubs where online communities can connect IRL. In partnership with TheBlock., these venues will host live filming, tournaments, and celebrity content creation in cities including New York, Dubai, Seoul, Bangkok and other key gaming markets. Each Lounge will feature:

Gaming Idol-style showdowns and Live esports competitions

Celebrity appearances and filming of the Good Game series

IRL staking and voting experiences using $GDGM

Brand-integrated activations, merchandise drops, and social events

“The Lounges are where our community can come together, cheer for their favorite gamers, and be part of the show—not just online, but in real life,” added Cockfield.

The $GDGM token powers the full Good Game experience, offering fans a way to earn, stake, and participate across digital and physical platforms. Developed in collaboration with AMN Virtual Asset FZE and Pegasus Fintech Group, and launched within TheBlock. ecosystem in Dubai, $GDGM enables:

Voting on reality show outcomes

Participation in contests and DAO-led decisions

Access to lounges, exclusive events, VIP experiences and merchandise

Tiered staking for membership benefits

As the global gaming audience surpasses 3.3 billion players, Good Game is positioning itself at the intersection of content, community, and commerce—delivering a first-of-its-kind hybrid entertainment model rewarding all gamers, including tokenised digital rewards for the Web3 community

About Good Game Group Inc.

Good Game Group Inc. operates at the intersection of Content, Community, and Commerce, pioneering a unique gaming ecosystem targeting the 3.3B+ global gamers in the $240B+ global games market that currently lacks a central hub. Centered around its global reality TV competition, 'Good Game' (a 'Gaming Idol' for gamers), Good Game showcases diverse celebrity stories while hosting the celebs and engaging the gaming community from its Hubs - physical spaces designed for community socialization, events/tournaments, and AAA reality show production - alongside its digital presence on platforms like Discord and YouTube.

About TheBlock.

As the first dedicated Virtual Asset Hub and Ecosystem in the region, TheBlock. serves as a catalyst for Dubai’s transformation into a global blockchain destination. More than just a platform, it functions as a launchpad, equipping blockchain startups, enterprises, and institutions with essential resources for growth. Offering regulatory guidance, strategic partnerships, and market access, it provides a comprehensive support system for scaling in one of the world’s most dynamic blockchain markets. Through tailored membership programs, expert insights, and direct engagement with investors, developers, and regulators, TheBlock. facilitates seamless navigation of the Middle East’s evolving digital asset landscape. The connections and opportunities available lay the foundation for sustained success in the region.

