Mobee Partners with ATT Global to Launch Exclusive IEO Platform and Drive Web3 Innovation

Jakarta, Indonesia, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobee, one of Indonesia’s fastest-growing crypto exchanges, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with ATT Global, a reputable leader with deep expertise in the Web3 space. Together, they are introducing an exclusive Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platform on Mobee, an innovative launchpad designed to support high-potential blockchain projects and accelerate cross-border growth.





The new launchpad empowers users with early access to promising token projects before they are listed on the exchange. It also enables active community participation through a voting system, allowing users to help decide which tokens get listed. Built with transparency at its core, the platform enhances due diligence in the project selection process and aims to create a safer, more informed environment for all participants.



The partnership will debut with the launch of the $ATT token through the new IEO platform. Token holders will gain priority access to stake $ATT and participate in the curation and discovery of top-tier projects featured on the launchpad.



Mobee and ATT Global share a long-term vision of building a more transparent and community-driven approach to launching token projects. By combining efforts, they aim to minimize user risk, increase access to quality offerings, and set a new standard for innovation in the Web3 space.



Stay tuned for the official platform launch and upcoming IEO opportunities.



About ATT Global



ATT Global is a cutting-edge Web 3.0 project that merges Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and Real-World Assets (RWA) through its DA-AIOT-P mechanism. The platform is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising landscape by integrating physical advertising assets, digital technology, and user resources to create a next-generation advertising ecosystem.



https://www.attglobal.io/



https://x.com/aiwayworld



About Mobee



Mobee is a digital asset exchange. We partner with traders, investors, family offices, and institutional clients who are interested in adopting and investing in digital assets. Our company is committed to providing the best services to our clients while gaining and maintaining their full trust.



https://www.mobee.io/



https://x.com/mobee_id



Contact: Kiki Li AttGlobal https://www.attglobal.io/ att_business(at)attglobal.io Bayu Surya Purnama Mobee https://www.mobee.io/ customer.support(at)mobee.io

Legal Disclaimer:

