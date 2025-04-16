COCA-COLA COMMITS TO DIAMANTE SPONSORS FOR HSF’S 50th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION & LEADERS IN EDUCATION AWARDS

Los Angeles, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSF is delighted to share that The Coca-Cola Company confirmed their sponsorship of HSF’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and Leaders in Education Awards that took place in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 10, 2025. As Diamante Sponsors, The Coca-Cola Company sponsored $1 million for the events, which follows Coca-Cola’s long-standing commitment to empowering communities and advancing educational opportunities for the next generation of leaders through HSF since 1998.

The sponsorship played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this milestone event, which honored the achievements of HSF Scholars, students, parents, and organizations who have made extraordinary contributions in their fields. This momentous celebration marks not only the HSF’s history of empowering students but also the collective effort of supporters, like Coca-Cola, who are committed to driving change and fostering educational excellence.

“We are deeply grateful to The Coca-Cola Company for their significant support as a Diamante Sponsor of our 50th Anniversary Celebration and Leaders in Education Awards,” said Fidel A. Vargas, President and CEO of HSF. “Coca-Cola has been a dedicated partner for decades, and this commitment reinforces our shared vision of investing in the future of students.”

The 50th Anniversary Celebration and Leaders in Education Awards was a memorable evening bringing together prominent business, civic, and community leaders to celebrate the impact of education on communities. The event featured keynote speakers, award presentations, and a recognition of the past, present, and future of the HSF’s mission.

For more information on the event or to learn how to get involved, please visit our website.

####

About HSF

Founded in 1975, HSF empowers students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing support services and scholarships to as many exceptional students, Scholars, and Alumni as possible. HSF strives to make college education a top priority for every family across the nation, mobilizing communities to proactively advance that goal—each individual, over a lifetime, in every way they can. HSF also seeks to give its Scholars all the tools they need to do well in their course work, graduate, enter, and excel in a profession, help lead our nation going forward, and mentor the generations to come. As one of the nation’s leading nonprofit organizations, HSF has awarded over $756 million in scholarships and provides a broad range of programs and support services for students, parents, HSF Scholars, and HSF Alumni. For more information about HSF, please visit HSF.net.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at https://www.coca-colacompany.com/

Julie Hite Hispanic Scholarship Fund 310-734-5161 media@hsf.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.